‘Vanderpump Rules’s Peter Madrigal Opens Up About His Drama-Filled Past Romance With Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder was controlling during their short-lived romance.

Peter Madrigal dated Stassi Schroeder before Vanderpump Rules began and during a new podcast interview, the SUR Restaurant manager opened up about their short-lived romance.

While chatting with the hosts of Buttered Pop, via Reality Tea, Madrigal admitted that he and the fashion blogger didn’t have the healthiest relationship.

“To preface this, we’re all older now. We’re adults now. So, when we dated, I was still a server/bartender there. She had just started working at SUR. We used to work lunches together,” he explained. “We just started flirting during lunches.”

According to Madrigal, Schroeder was quite controlling of his behavior and often worried that he was cheating on her with another woman.

“She used to call me up in the middle of the night to find out if I was having sex with someone else. I was like ‘I’m not. I just want to go to bed because I have an early day tomorrow,'” he recalled.

Because Madrigal works in the restaurant industry, late nights and early mornings are common. So, when it came to his bedtime routine, he didn’t want drama. He wanted sleep.

“I remember the night I broke up with her,” he continued. “I was chasing after becoming an actor. I was meeting up with this woman who was a higher up. Then, I was like ‘we have to get coffee’ because I want some contacts. She took that as I was hooking up with this girl.”

“I was like ‘You know what, I’m done. I’m finished,'” he recalled.

Looking back, Madrigal said he admitted that he didn’t end things with Schroeder in the best of ways and said he was “really sorry” for calling it quits so abruptly. That said, their relationship wasn’t going well and he knew it needed to end.

“She threw hot coffee at me at one time,” he added.

Currently, Stassi Schroeder is dating Beau Clark, who recently made his reality television debut on Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Following her split from Peter Madrigal years ago, Stassi Schroeder dated Jax Taylor and Patrick Meagher before settling down with her current flame, Beau Clark, who she says is “The One.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November, Schroeder said she wants to marry Clark but confirmed she was in no rush to walk down the aisle.

To see more of Peter Madrigal, Stassi Schroeder, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.