Kim Kardashian Flaunts Insane Curves In Dangerously Short Gold Dress For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has never been afraid to show some skin, and did just that when she rocked yet another barely-there ensemble for her latest social media snap.

On Friday, December 18, the second eldest Kardashian sister shared a new photo to her Instagram account where she wore an outfit that could certainly be categorized as “not safe for work.”

In the sexy snap, Kardashian donned only one article of clothing–a glimmering gold micro body con dress that did nothing but favors for the beauty mogul, as it accentuated her tiny waist and hugged her enviable curves and famous backside in all the right ways. The dress barely hit the reality television star mid-thigh given way to her insanely toned legs that she’s earned after countless hours in the gym.

Kim’s signature long dark tresses covered her chest as she wore them in a simple hairstyle, and she completed her curve hugging look with a pair of strappy nude stiletto heels.

The photo appeared to capture Kim mid selfie, as she held her cell phone high above her hand and made a typical “duck face” by pursing her lips together. She was joined by two other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family for the photo as well.

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner stood next to her wearing an all-white pant suit, while Khloe Kardashian appeared behind her mother and sister, wearing a frilly white dress that appeared to be even shorter than her sister’s.

The three ladies were captured in an elegant room with rose gold curtains hung all around them.

Kim didn’t add any context for her whopping 123 million followers as to where the photo was taken or what the women of the Kardashian-Jenner family were doing, simply using a lips emoji for her caption, though her fans didn’t seem to care. In less than an hour, the photo had garnered over 700,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments, a majority of which complimented Kim and her family on how beautiful they were.

While Kim frequently dresses in tiny outfits that show off her amazing figure, she recently opted for a slightly more conservative look for the famous family’s annual Christmas eve bash, which the Inquisitr previously reported was hosted by Kim this year rather than “momager” Kris Jenner.

❄️ Christmas 2018 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/4l1LjzKaYv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

For the celebration, Kim wore an elegant floor length white gown with a plunging neckline, making her standout from her husband Kanye West and three children–North, Saint and Chicago–who all dressed in black for the occasion.