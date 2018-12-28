Phil & Christine Jensen of Peboryon Bakery recreated Highgrove House in cake.

Even top bakers still get a case of the nerves when creating something for celebrities, and Phil and Christine Jensen of the British baking show Extreme Cake Makers are no exception. Recently, they took on a major challenge — one which involved creating two cakes for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as they were coming for a visit to their hometown of Penzance.

TV Insider spoke to the Jensens about creating cakes for the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, cakes that would taste great but would also thrill them. The Jensens own the Peboryon bakery in the heart of the Cornish city, and were contacted by a member of Parliament who asked them to make the cakes as a welcome to the royals.

They decided to dedicate a cake to each royal. For Camilla, they created a four-tier lemon sponge cake using the colors the Duchess wore on her wedding day. And for the prince, the Jensens were very ambitious — baking, sculpting, and creating Gloucestershire’s famed royal residence, Highgrove House.

Christine Jensen says that before the tasting, she was really nervous.

“I could hardly breathe! I was so anxious and excited. The pressure was very high.”

Phil Jensen, a former architect, built Highgrove to scale — down to the windows.

“This was my first time working [a cake shaped like] a building. I loved doing it. I went nuts.”

But no matter how beautiful the cake, the proof is always in the tasting. The Jensens were thrilled when Prince Charles spotted his home.

“He saw the cake from across the room and immediately recognized his house, which you could see made him happy.”

Extreme Cake Maker Christine was totally satisfied when the prince decided that he had to taste the cakes.

“Generally, the royals don’t eat in public. But Prince Charles dug into it. It was lovely.”

It might not seem like it, but the Windsors are serious about their cakes, paying great attention to the goodies served at their events. For the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, per the Inquisitr, the couple chose baker Claire Ptak. Ptak has a connection to California as well as to London, where she currently owns and runs Violet Bakery.

Kensington Palace released a statement in advance of the big event last May.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.”

Even Princess Eugenie made a point of commenting in advance of her wedding that the only thing which made her nervous was choosing her cake.