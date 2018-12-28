Amanda Cerny Sizzles In Red-Hot Bikini While Vacationing In Florida For The Holidays

Instagram queen Amanda Cerny is currently vacationing in Florida with her beau, Johannes Bartl, and her extended family — and it looks as if they’re having an amazing time. The former Playboy playmate, social media influencer, and fitness expert has been sharing plenty of updates via her Instagram page as she embraces her holiday vacation, and a couple of posts in particular have garnered a lot of love from her millions of fans.

Amanda Cerny and her extended family have been making the most of every minute they have together while spending the holidays in Florida. They have all been sharing plenty of silly and fun moments on social media, but Cerny has posted some sizzling-hot shots as well.

The day after Christmas, Amanda shared a photo on Instagram showing her wearing a gorgeous red bikini. Cerny was sitting in a red chair on a dock, the ocean water in the background. The social media queen had her hair in tousled waves — cascading over one shoulder — as she gave the camera a sultry gaze.

Amanda didn’t note the designer of this gorgeous bikini, but it looked stunning on her. Cerny’s incredible abs were impossible to miss in this shot, and fans couldn’t get enough of her long, muscular legs. The red suit wasn’t all that revealing, as the top was relatively modest, but it still beautifully highlighted all of her enviable curves.

This sexy shot of Cerny was an overwhelming hit with Amanda’s followers. She currently has 23.8 million fans on the social media site, and more than 1.6 million of them have shown their love for this bikini photo.

Cerny also received more than 6,550 comments on this post, with many of her fans noting how beautiful and stunning she looked. Another shot from Amanda’s time in Marathon, Florida, this past week got even more love from her Instagram followers.

Over the past weekend, Amanda shared a few shots on Instagram showing her snuggling an adorable puppy while wearing a sexy floral bathing suit. She joked about how her cuddles are dangerous — and it looks like this sweet pup is her sister’s dog, Bean.

In these images, Cerny is wearing a black one-piece bathing suit with a floral pattern. The suit features criss-cross straps in the back which helps to show off her amazing figure. More than 2.2 million fans liked this post — and more than 9,300 commented on how gorgeous Amanda looked.

Almost anything that Amanda Cerny posts on her Instagram page gets a lot of love from her millions of followers. It’s quite clear, though, that she is always going to garner a lot of engagement whenever she shows off her fit physique in pictures like these, wherein she flaunts her enviable curves in a bikini or a stunning bathing suit.