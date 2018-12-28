Tea Leoni Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body While Vacationing With Ex David Duchovny

With a body like hers, it’s hard to believe that Tea Leoni is already 52-years-old!

The actress was recently spotted on vacation with her ex-husband, David Duchovny, and she looks nothing short of spectacular. Photos published by Radar Online show the blonde bombshell in a teeny black bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In some images, Tea wears her hair up in a high ponytail as she soaked up the sun on a jet ski with her ex. In other photos, Leoni can be seen standing in the water with a pair of sunglasses and an array of different necklaces around her neck. She also sports a life jacket in some of the photos and the tattoo on her lower hip bone is also visible but the star of the pictures are definitely Leoni’s toned legs and tummy.

Duchovny also looked the part of the tourist on their tropical getaway to Barbados. The father of two looked fit in a pair of dark green swim trunks, a yellow Adidas t-shirt, as well as a black baseball hat and sunglasses. The couple was also photographed lounging with their two children, 19-year-old Madelaine and 16-year-old Kyd.

As E! Online shares, the famous pair separated back in 2008 after David was having problems with sex addiction. Just a few months later, the pair got back together and remained with one another up until 2011. That year, they split again and then three years later, Leoni pulled the plug on the marriage and filed for divorce in 2014 after 17 year of marriage.

David Duchovny enjoys jet ski ride with Téa Leoni in Barbados They had an amicable split in 2014 after 17 years of marriage. https://t.co/2zmwbudH0f — Street Style Daily (@HotStreetStyle) December 28, 2018

However, since the two called it quits, they seem to have a very amicable and friendly relationship for the sake of their children. Not only are the two on a family trip to Barbados over the holidays but they’ve also been spotted out and about a lot going on coffee runs or doing other activities together.

The Madam Secretary star has also opened up about her past marriage to Duchovny on many occasions including in an interview with More in 2015. She says that the pair speak on the phone almost daily and also shared that they even share a rental house with both of their extended families over holidays from time to time.

“On occasion, I want to throttle him,” Leoni dished. “But in any real relationship with someone you love, that’s true.”

However, Leoni also shied away from answering any further questions on her relationship, saying that she has done that in the past and it ended up hurting her children.

One thing’s for sure — Tea Leoni and David Duchovny make co-parenting look easy.