Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Performance Skills In Clip From Upcoming Netflix Concert Film

Home viewers are going to be able to experience the energy of a Taylor Swift concert from the comfort of their couches, and judging by the newly-dropped video of the singer performing “Blank Space,” from her upcoming Netflix concert special, it promises to be incredible. The short clip, which was exclusively released to Entertainment Tonight, shows the megastar in a sparkly red and black costume — belting out the hit song as she moves about the stage.

Swift’s “Reputation” tour hit 36 cities in seven countries over the last year, and on New Year’s Eve, fans are going to get to live (or relive) the experience not just from the front row, but from the stage itself. Filmed at a few concerts in Texas at the end of her tour, the special was created using 28 in-your-face cameras — and features Swift’s opening singers, Charlie XCX and Camila Cabello. And don’t forget Swift’s 63-foot cobra named Karyn.

The singer announced the special with an Instagram post, one featuring a trailer of the singer bantering with fans and singing some of her most popular songs.

“Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!” she wrote. “You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year. I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.”

The singer’s “Reputation” tour, which promoted the best-selling Reputation album, was the highest-selling tour in U.S. history. The special will reveal the impressive stage production, fireworks, multiple platforms, and pyrotechnics up close and personal. The programming will also give a glimpse into some behind the scenes secrets.

Swift knows how to build a media frenzy around her music. Beyond promoting the special, her hit song “Look What You Made Me Do” became her fourth music video to garner one billion views on YouTube this week. “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and “Bad Blood” have all also hit the 1 billion mark.

The singer released the song during the MTV Video Music Awards — and within 24 hours, the tune had beaten Adele’s record for the most views in one day on a single video.

Fans can catch the new special on Netflix on December 31.