Romee Strijd Flaunts Her Abs On Instagram While Enjoying Holidays In Amsterdam

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd has been sharing a lot of holidays pictures with her 5.2 million Instagram fans lately. On Friday afternoon, Romee took to social media again, and shared her holiday cheer with her fans and followers by posting a new photo where she dressed up very casually but still looked sexy and glamorous.

As seen in the location of her posts, the 23-year-old model is currently in her home country — the Netherlands — and making the most of her holidays. In the recent picture, the Dutch hottie is featured wearing a furry white sweater, which she paired with some tan-colored leggings.

Sitting on a sofa with a mug in one hand, Romee threw her other arm in the air and winked at the camera to strike a very cheerful pose. Since her sweater was short in length, it allowed Romee to flaunt her perfect abs and slim waist as she struck the pose. The beautiful model wore little to no makeup, and accessorized with just one ring. In terms of her hairdo, she let her soft blonde tresses down.

In the caption, she asked her fans what they like to do during the days between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and shared that she likes to — as the picture suggests — relax and chill.

Within an hour of going live, Romee’s picture garnered 121,000 likes and close to 500 comments. Fans and followers praised her for her simplicity, and thanked her for spreading cheerful holiday vibes.

Many female fans also fell in love with Romee’s cute sweater, while others called her a number of complimentary names.

“Beautiful! I’m in Amsterdam now, it’s amazing here,” one of her fans said. Other fans responded to the caption, sharing how they spend their holidays. Many followers mentioned that they envy Romee for being in Amsterdam, which is a traditionally romantic holiday location.

But Romee seems to be traveling across her country as well. In her previous photograph, she was featured sitting next to a canal in Binnenhof — a complex of buildings in The Hague. In the picture, she wore a very elegant snake print jacket with a black ensemble and accessorized with designer shades, a purse from Chanel, and a designer watch by Swiss brand Mido.

The model — who has been a Victoria’s Secret angel since 2015 — previously shared multiple posts and Instagram Stories during Christmas, wherein she seemed to be having a ball. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she included stories where she was seen playing with a baby, sitting in a car with her boyfriend, and having a lavish dinner at a restaurant.

The article detailed that although Romee often shares cute photos with her beau Lauren — with whom she has been in a long-term relationship — the couple are yet to become engaged.