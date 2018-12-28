Austrian Model Nadine Leopold Flaunts Underboob, Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bandeau Bikini

Austrian model Nadine Leopold is certainly no stranger to turning heads, flaunting a killer body which is the envy of many women across the world. In her most recent share made to popular social media platform Instagram, however, Nadine is showing off a little more than usual.

Sharing a balmy snapshot from the Maldives, at least according to the hashtag present in the image’s caption, Nadine can be seen backgrounded by a gnarled nest of roots and thick foliage. Packed white sand spreads out from below the treeline, and it looks like the sun is out, tinting the model’s naturally light hair a platinum blonde.

In this particular picture, Nadine gives off a neutral expression — smiling with her eyes, as it were. With her upper torso being all that is visible in frame, it’s impossible to say what she might have paired her tiny yellow bandeau top with to create a full ensemble. A great expanse of flawless fair skin, save for a few cute freckles, captures the center of the photographic frame. Spreading about the bridge of her nose to rest on her cheeks and lips, the beauty marks lend a “girl next door” motif to the Austrian model — one that is at once imparts a sense of familiarity.

Nadine Leopold’s thin, athletic figure is accentuated by the angle of the selfie, taken top-down to showcase her already svelte silhouette. She accessorized her slim physique with a delicate gold chain and a circular pendant bearing a simple design, as well as a pair of matching earrings which dangled in the wind. Wearing her signature silky tresses in a loose ponytail — some strands falling in curls to frame her face — the IMG model is the embodiment of class and poise.

It seems that her fans and followers on Instagram might agree, having showered this particular snapshot with over 12,000 likes and 100-plus comments in a matter of a few short hours. One user wrote, “Hello beauty girl… have a nice day… God always bless you,” while another quipped, “Got to love freckles.” The comments were almost unanimously complimentary in nature, with most Instagram accounts in the comments section speaking to Nadine’s natural good looks.

Nadine Leopold recently made headlines as she sat down for an interview with the Fashion Spot, spilling some details about her personal life in the process. Telling fans that her guilty pleasure is chocolate, her career highlight so far was walking this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and that she’d absolutely love to do a Vogue cover — it looks like Nadine has life pretty well figured out!