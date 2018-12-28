Model Julia Van Os Wears Nothing But Hat & Stockings In Racy Instagram Snap

Julia Van Os has stripped down to nothing to represent the warmest month of the year. The 22-year-old Dutch beauty will grace the month of August for V Magazine’s 2019 calendar, and to tease its fans, the magazine took to its official Instagram page on Thursday to share a racy sample.

In the photo shared by V Magazine, Van Os is featured completely nude except for a pair of orange-yellow see-through stockings paired with red high heel pumps. To cover herself up, the model is holding a yellow hat in front of her groin area while crossing her left arm over her breasts.

The brunette bombshell has her short bob swept to the side in a casual, fierce style, which goes perfectly with the femme fatale, bright red of her lips. She is looking straight into the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive and fierce way. The Netherlands native is posing with her legs apart and hip to the side, in a way that accentuates her booty and toned obliques.

V Magazine’s sultry calendar will be available with its V117 issue, which will be on newsstands January 10, according to the magazine’s website.

“Is it hot in here or is it just @JuliaVanOs? Heating things up as Miss August, the model bares it all for the warmest month of the year,” the magazine captioned the post.

The snap, which the magazine shared with its 1.5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,800 likes and more than 30 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Social media users took to the comment section to share a host of emoji portraying hearts in all shapes and colors, as well as fire, smiley, and heart-eyed faces.

“Amazing Julia,” one user wrote, while another added, “Nice photo!”

Van Os has been modeling since she was a girl. She won a fashion contest when she was just 13, but she waited to begin modeling full-time until she finished school, according to a Net-a-Porter spread. Besides modeling, Van Os has said in different interviews that she wants to be a yoga teacher. She has also likened modeling to being an athlete.

“I find myself pushing my mental and physical boundaries over and over again. People don’t realize, but most models I know live like professional athletes. It’s not always fun and definitely not easy, but it makes you very strong,” she is quoted as saying in the Net-a-Porter spread.