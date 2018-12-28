Taylor Hanson and Wife Natalie Welcome Sixth Child

Couple also reveals the name of their new baby!

In August, Taylor Hanson announced that his wife Natalie was pregnant with the couple’s sixth child. PEOPLE has now confirmed that Natalie gave birth to a baby boy on December 26, 2018. Along with the confirmation, People also shared the first photo as well as the name the couple chose for their sixth baby. The name that the couple decided on is Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson.

Taylor and Natalie’s rep told PEOPLE, “Our new little man, Indy, is the best gift our family could imagine. His arrival brings with it a new sense of adventure and excitement for the future.”

Along with their new baby, the couple has five other children including 16-year-old Jordan Ezra, 13-year-old Penelope “Penny” Anne, 12-year-old River Samuel, 10-year-old Viggo Moriah, and 6-year-old Wilhelmina “Willa” Jane.

Last month, Natalie wrote a blog for Nameberry where she discussed baby names and her approach to naming her sixth child as well as the challenges she found herself while choosing a name. She noted that there were some naming patterns she had noticed including naming styles that had become evident. Although she didn’t reveal any names in the blog post that she and Taylor had been discussing, she did give readers a hint. At the time of the blog posting, the top name choices for both a boy and a girl were main characters featured in George Sand novels.

The couple celebrated 16-years together in June and Taylor shared an Instagram picture together with his wife.

Taylor Hanson has been making music with his brothers Zac and Isaac for over 25 years. The band recently wrapped up their String Theory tour which featured the brothers performing their music live alongside symphony orchestras.

In 2017, the band toured for their 25th Anniversary. The tour was called The Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour. They also released a greatest hits album titled Middle of Everywhere: Greatest Hits. The two-disc set contained a new single I Was Born as well as some of the hits that fans remember from the bands early days including the hit MMMBop.

In an October interview with E! News, Zac Hanson revealed the meaning of MMMBop saying, “Well MMMBop as a word, it represents time. It represents the fact that time passes very quickly…And so in a story about reaching for what’s important and kind of driving towards the impossible dream, MMMBop is telling you go now, go now, go now, because in a moment, in an MMMBop, life will be over and have passed you by.”