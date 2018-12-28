Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Want A ‘KUWTK’ Spinoff After Vacationing With His Girlfriend, Sofia Richie

Will a 'KUWTK' spinoff launch soon?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick appear to be in a great place with one another — but could they actually be planning to appear in their very own Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff?

Days after the former couple was seen vacationing with Disick’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a Radar Online report has suggested that the exes may be headed towards a show of their own.

According to the report, cameras are expected to capture moments as Kardashian and Disick juggle their co-parenting relationship of their three kids with their active dating lives.

“[It’s the] most intriguing soap opera or spinoff plotline of KUWTK right now,” an insider explained, adding that a “clear attraction” still exists between Kardashian and Disick, who split in 2015.

At the end of last week, Kardashian, Disick, and Richie flew to Mexico for vacation. According to Radar Online‘s report, Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, made sure that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians camera crew were in tow to catch any potential drama between them.

“Kris wouldn’t not let this be filmed because it will be great for ratings,” a family insider revealed.

Although Kourtney Kardashian is said to be completely cool with Scott Disick and his new relationship, the insider said “she is actually getting a kick out of seeing Scott try to keep his cool right now.”

During their trip, Disick shared the photo below on Instagram.

Sofia Richie is reportedly “on board” with the potential Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff. But when it comes to Scott Disick, he reportedly won’t be given much of a choice in regard to his potential participation.

In addition to filming scenes with Disick and Richie, cameras will allegedly capture plenty of Kourtney Kardashian’s dating life, including her relationship with rumored boyfriend Luke Sabbat.

“Kourt will be able to include a ton of new characters like her boytoy Luka Sabbat,” the insider said, also adding that Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker will be seen as well.

As fans may have heard, Kardashian and Barker have been romantically linked to one another on occasion, ever since she split from Disick years ago. That said, they have never actually confirmed the rumors, nor have they addressed them at all.

Radar Online also said that “a ton of behind-the-scenes assistants and hangers on who don’t get much airtime on the main show” will be seen on the allegedly upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff.