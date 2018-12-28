Priyanka Chopra Shows Off A Red Dior Dress She Wore During Her Marathon Wedding Receptions

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra’s stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, shared with fans the beautiful red gown that the Quantico star wore for her wedding reception following her marriage to Nick Jonas at the beginning of December. The stunning dress is just one of many that Chopra wore for her marathon of wedding ceremonies and receptions throughout the month.

The gown, a custom Christian Dior creation, featured a sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice with straps, and a full tulle skirt, according to Entertainment Tonight. Cuttrell revealed that Chopra was also “drenched” in 16 carats worth of Chopard jewels, including a thick, tiered diamond choker, earrings, a teardrop diamond maang tikka, and a choora on each wrist, a traditional set of red and white bangles.

Chopra’s dress made its debut at the reception following her and Nick Jonas’ Hindu ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 2. The couple chose to wed in two ceremonies to honor both Jonas’ and Chopra’s religions, so a Christian ceremony took place the day before.

For the Hindu ceremony itself, Chopra wore a traditional red lehenga, which is a long, embroidered skirt paired with a crop top and a matching veil, custom made by Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The ensemble took 110 embroiderers in India and 3,720 hours to create, People reported.

In addition to the hand-cut organza flowers and French knots in silk floss, Chopra also asked that the names of her fiance and her parents, Ashok and Madhu, be sewn into the waistband of the skirt in her native language.

“I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and Western-inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am,” Chopra said of the dress.

The couple celebrated their marriage all December long, with second and third receptions taking place in Mumbai recently. The festivities aren’t over yet, though; the couple will reportedly throw a fourth reception in Los Angeles in the last week of January, according to the Hindustan Times. This time, they will invite their Hollywood friends, including Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Meghan Markle, who is a close friend to Chopra.

“After their honeymoon in Switzerland, Priyanka will fly down to Mumbai for a schedule of The Sky Is Pink,” a source said last week. “She will join Nick in LA towards the month-end, to host a reception for their friends. Her team is currently doing a recce in Malibu and will soon finalize a venue. It will be a black-tie event…Besides her family, Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra is also likely to fly down for the soiree.”