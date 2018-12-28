These Smokin’-Hot Celebs Will Headline ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

It wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without at least viewing some of the classic television standby Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and this year will give fans of the show even more of a reason to tune in.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Lauren Alaina, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Ciara, Weezer, Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Foster the People, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Charlie Puth, Post Malone, Dan + Shay, Bastille, New Kids On The Block, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Macklemore, Skylar Grey, and headliner Christina Aguilera will help usher in 2019.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Aguilera will perform live in New York’s Times Square. This will be her first performance on the show in 12 years, lifting up the crowds just moments before the ball drops to mark the start of another year.

She last took to the New Year’s stage in 2007.

In addition to their solo performances, Alaina and Brown will team up for a collaboration.

Dan + Shay are set to make their debut performance during this year’s festivities, while Bastille and New Kids On The Block will each return to the program from their second time, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris will perform from the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans, which will be broadcast live during the show, noted THR.

Those artists join previously announced performers Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Foster the People, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Charlie Puth, Macklemore, and Skylar Grey, who will all take the stage for the West Coast portion of the show. Ciara will also serve as the host for the West Coast portion of the festivities.

Post Malone will also perform a song during his tour stop in Brooklyn, New York.

Malone will be seen on the show shortly after midnight, marking the first television performance of the New Year.

“Our lineup in Hollywood this year is truly outstanding, featuring artists across multiple genres and some incredible crossover hits,” said executive producer and Dick Clark Productions’ executive VP, programming and development Mark Bracco in a statement as published by THR.

“Music brings people together and we look forward to rockin’ in the New Year with some of the biggest hits of the year.”

Seacrest will host the New York City-based portion of the celebration, joined by special correspondent Jenny McCarthy on the ground in Times Square.

Lucy Hale will host from New Orleans.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air on Dec. 31 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.