Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Poses In A High-Cut Bathing Suit During Swimwear Shoot

Candice posed in a bathing suit in a shoot for her line.

Candice Swanepoel is posing with fellow model Kristina Romanova during a recent shoot for her Tropic of C swimwear line. The new snap shared by Swanepoel’s range on Instagram, on December 27, showed the duo rocking their skimpy swimwear during an outdoor photo shoot. The images sought to promote Candice’s various bathing suits and bikinis.

In the new photo, the two stunning models could be seen with their arms around one another as they rocked their respective bikinis. Candice showed off her amazing figure — mere months after giving birth to her second child — in a simple and chic high-cut blue bathing suit. Said suit featured tiny, thin spaghetti straps.

She accessorized her look with a sunhat and bangles as she shared a sultry pose with the camera.

“Natural wonders #thec #onepiece in #admiral & #bralette #curvebottom in #sunshine #wanderlust,” the official account captioned the photo.

The star had her long blonde hair flowing down past her shoulders for the shoot, which took place somewhere in Utah, according to Tropic of C.

The sweet snap came shortly after Swanepoel gave fans a glimpse at her family Christmas on Instagram this week, sharing the sweetest photo of herself and her two children celebrating the holiday together. The model scooped up her two boys in her arms as they shared a snuggle.

The latest photo is just the latest in a string of stunning bathing suit and bikini photos that have been shared online by Candice over the past few months.

As the Inquisitr reported, the account most recently shared a snap of the mom of two flashing her booty in a revealing white swimsuit in another outtake from the Tropic of C shoot.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr noted that Swanepoel – who appeared on the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that aired earlier this month – was photographed in a simple strapless black bikini from her line.

Candice’s big return to the Victoria’s Secret runway came just four months after she gave birth to her second child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli.

Speaking to Us Weekly backstage at the annual event, she admitted that she felt as though she was the most “perfect” version of herself that she could be, despite giving birth only a matter of weeks before she walked the runway in New York City.

Thomas Concordia / Getty Images

“I don’t feel perfect, but I feel like I’m the perfect version of me right now with the circumstances,” she told the outlet of her post-baby body, adding at the time that she was “excited to be on the runway again.”

Swanepoel and Nicoli welcomed their second son, Anaca, in June. They’re also parents to 2-year-old son, Ariel.