Dwayne Johnson Shares Adorable Picture With Daughters During Christmas Celebrations

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a big softy when he’s with his two little daughters. He posted a photo on social media of himself enjoying his time over the holidays with Jasmine, 3, and his 8-month old baby girl, Tiana, whom he shares with girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

The image, which appeared on Johnson’s Instagram, showed the semi-retired wrestler hugging his babies in his extra-muscular arms as they stood by the Christmas tree, People reported. Jasmine had a smile in her face as she looked off camera, and Johnson stared lovingly at her while Tiana rested in his other arm.

“Daddy’s arms. I ain’t gonna be able to hold ’em like this forever, so you better believe I snatch these cookies and love ’em up every moment I can,” the actor said in the caption. “Plus, I know there’s gonna come a day where in daddy’s arms is the last place they want to be. Baby Tiana Gia is already there with the ‘help me’ look on her face.”

He concluded with a sweet message about protecting his girls as long as he can.

“Can’t guarantee I’ll love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee I will for the rest of mine,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson also shared a video of Jasmine seeing her presents on Christmas morning on Tuesday. She smiled, pointed off camera, and let out a happy screech as Johnson explained that “that’s what Santa left for you.”

“This moment of carrying Jazzy downstairs as she sees her toys for the first time that Santa left her is truly one of my greatest joys…Simply put, I live for movements like this and I’m one lucky SOB to make them happen…Wait til’ Jazzy see’s the surprise carousel that’s waiting in the backyard,” he captioned the video.

He even let Jasmine paint his face in November, proving he would do anything to make his daughters happy when he’s not acting on set or at the gym.

“As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love,” he said at the time.

This isn’t Johnson’s first time watching a child grow up. He shares a 17-year-old daughter, Simone, with ex-wife Dany Garcia. This past summer, Johnson revealed on Good Morning America that Simone wants to become a WWE wrestler like her father, and he is extremely proud, according to Insider.

“Wrestling was good to me,” he said of the idea. “I started my career in Madison Square Garden, so bring it on. She’s going to be a champ.”