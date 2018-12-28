Mariah Carey Goes Braless Under Fur Coat, Shows Off Bare Chest In Aspen

Mariah Carey is showing off her hot look in the cold weather via social media. The singer posted a racy photo this week, and her fans loved it.

On Friday, December 28, Mariah Carey took to her Instagram account to repost a photo that was originally shared by her friend Shawn McDonald. In the picture, the singer is seen smiling as she steps out in a very racy outfit.

Mariah is seen sporting some skin-tight black leggings with a low cut mini-dress and knee-high leather heeled boots. She also dons a fluffy, blue fur coat, with no bra underneath.

Carey’s bare chest is on full display as the ensemble shows off her ample cleavage and navel. The braless songbird also dons large hoop earrings, a chain around her neck, and carries a black handbag for the outing.

Mariah’s long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and worn in a straight style that falls over her shoulders and back. Carey is smiling in the photograph, although she’s looking away from the camera.

Christmas lights can be seen in the background of the picture, as well as a dusting of snow on the ground. Shawn’s version of the snapshot reveals that the pair were at the Caribou Club in Aspen.

McDonald revealed that it was a quiet night out for Mariah Carey, who is currently on vocal rest. However, she refused to miss the holiday festivities and headed out in her skimpy outfit anyway.

“She’s on super vocal rest but refuses to be un-festive during the holidays so we’re having a quiet moment out and about,” Shawn wrote.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mariah recently got a big surprise when her holiday single, All I Want For Christmas Is You, broke the record for the most streams in a single day on Spotify with over 10.8 million within a 24-hour period, and it did so 20 years after its release.

The song, which was first released back in 1994, is always a popular track every holiday season. According to Maxim, Carey’s song has earned her about $60 million thanks to it’s Christmas cheer and fan support each season, and this year was no different.

The only holiday song that has outperformed Mariah’s festive anthem has been The Chipmunk Song by David Seville & The Chipmunks, which topped the charts all the way back in 1958 and has always been a classic children’s song with Alvin and the Chipmunks singing about their love for the holiday and wanting a hula hoop.

Fans can keep up with Mariah Carey’s latest projects and looks by following her on Instagram.