Emma Stone Reveals That She Felt ‘Gloomy’ After Turning 30

Not everyone gets excited about turning a year older, and for actress Emma Stone, the latest birthday was a particularly challenging one. The star of Easy A turned 30 on November 6 of this year, and according to Entertainment Tonight, it wasn’t an easy transition.

“I got gloomy for about a week,” she said in a recent interview with British Vogue. “But realized the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I’m still finding my voice.”

And while getting older can be hard for some, Stone admits that she’s getting wiser as she ages and learning a lot of important lessons along the way. She’s come to terms with the fact that “not everybody likes you.”

Stone may be grappling with some serious issues as she gets older and wiser, but she’s got plenty to look forward to. The actress, who won an Oscar for her role in La La Land back in 2017, is getting rave reviews for her latest work, The Favourite.

Stone stars alongside Rachel Weisz and Olivia Coleman in the critically acclaimed film. The story centers around England’s Queen Anne, played by Coleman. Weisz and Stone play cousins vying for her attention and affection. The film has been getting rave reviews for its powerhouse performance — and for letting its female stars truly shine.

“It’s very intimate between these women, they slap each other, they kiss each other, they make love to each other, they argue with each other, they flatter, it’s very… women getting to do just about everything there is to do,” Weisz said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Besides getting up close and personal with her female costars, Stone also shared a steamy scene with British actor Joe Alwyn — better known as the boyfriend of pop star Taylor Swift. The notoriously private couple has been together since 2017; although it turns out that Stone was the one to share a wedding night with the actor — onscreen, at least.

“Your wedding night with Joe Alwyn was kind of pretty out there as well,” Weisz joked with Stone. But it looks like the onscreen love scene wasn’t exactly the stuff dreams are made of.

“It was pretty depressing,” Stone agreed.

Between getting another year older, looking ahead with her career, and finding her voice, Emma Stone is also gaining some perspective — and a sense of humor about the world around her.

“Nobody knows what they’re doing,” she said during the interview with British Vogue. “We’re all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.”