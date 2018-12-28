‘Big Brother’ Stars Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Share A Pair Of Christmas Jammies In Cozy Holiday Photos

The 'BB20' lovebirds reveal who wears the pants in the family in cuddly Christmas photos.

Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans made Christmas memories together, and they saved some money in the process. The Big Brother 20 stars shared photos to Instagram which show them snuggling up on in front of a window on Christmas morning with each wearing half of a set of red plaid pajamas.

Big Brother 20 runner-up Tyler Crispen is wearing the bottoms to the buffalo plaid pajama set while Angela is wearing the top as they sit on a white fur rug in the sweet shot. The couple’s white decorated Christmas tree can be seen in the background as they wish their fans a Merry Christmas.

In a second Instagram photo, Angela Rummans is pictured wearing the red plaid pajama top as she lays in bed holding Peanut, an adorable puppy that she, Tyler and her brother Chase Rummans gifted her parents for Christmas. And in a separate photo, Angela Rummans wrote that this was her “best Christmas ever” as she leans in for a kiss with her love as they sit in front of a fireplace adorned with two furry white Christmas stockings.

So, does that mean the fitness model got an engagement ring from Tyler in her stocking? So far, it appears the answer is no, but the smitten Big Brother stars still seem to be blissfully in love as they celebrate their first holidays season together after meeting last summer on the set of the CBS reality show.

You can see Tyler Cripsen and Angela Rummans’ sweet Christmas photos below.

While Tyler and Angela have yet to post a complete Christmas gift haul, the couple’s holiday season has been serene as they celebrate together in their new home in California. Of course, Tangela shippers were hoping to see some engagement ring bling over the holidays, but Tyler Crispen recently told Entertainment Tonight that the CBS couple has no plans to rush into a wedding.

“These things happen naturally,” Crispen said. “This is the one, I already know that.”

Still, Angela Rummans admitted to E! News that she can’t imagine living without Tyler Crispen and that she’s “patiently waiting” for a proposal from him. The lovebirds admitted that last season’s newly married couple, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, are “role models” for them and that they definitely plan to get engaged sometime in the future.

Big Brother will return for a celebrity-themed edition hosted by Julie Chen Moonves starting on January 21 on CBS.