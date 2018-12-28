Kim Kardashian’s Wardrobe Malfunction At Her Christmas Eve Party Left Kanye West ‘Satisfied’

The Kardashian and Jenner clan is famous for their wintry holiday parties, hosting a giant bash each and every Christmas season. As People reports, this year something a little more surprising took place.

Dressed in a clingy white gown which left little to the imagination, Kim Kardashian took to the festive gathering in style. A plunging neckline amplified her natural assets, threatening to reveal a great deal more than she had planned for at every opportunity.

The trouble began when Kim Kardashian and long-time friend — and fellow reality TV star — Paris Hilton decided to go sledding together. With Kim dressed in her tight white gown and Paris seeking to outdo her in a provocative crimson getup, the pair picked up a plastic sled and decided to hit the slopes. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s husband, looked on.

According to an Instagram video posted by TeamKanyeDaily, on the way down the hill, Kim Kardashian suffered a dreaded wardrobe malfunction — apparently revealing a bit too much of her bust. Kim was playfully apologetic about the entire affair while speaking to interviewer Kerwin Frost.

“I know, I know, I know,” Kim remarked while smiling at her husband in the clip, folding her jacket over her chest. “I just gotta adjust myself. We were on the hill and it all came out, you know?”

Per another Instagram post, rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West seemed equally nonchalant about the proceedings, taking his wife’s impromptu reveal in stride. Kanye said that he was waiting for his wife to pop out of her garment — and equally satisfied with the results when she eventually did so.

While the yearly Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party usually takes place at Kris Jenner’s lodgings, the event was relocated to Kim and Kanye’s home this time around to allow for a bit more room for guests in attendance. Siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were on hand to add a little more sizzle to the soiree — and other notable figures such as Dave Chappelle, Tyler the Creator, John Legend, and Jennifer Lopez were also present.

Legend took a little time to provide an intimate performance of selections from his latest holiday album, A Legendary Christmas.

Such a high-profile event comes with a high-profile price tag, as well. According to People, the estimated cost of the gathering comes in at a whopping $1.3 million. This includes swathes of real snow, an elaborate tunnel bearing over 10,000 lights which was designed for iconic selfies, and a forest of dainty tree sculptures. Given that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West live in Calabasas, California, the acres of powdery snow had to be produced on-site.

It looks like everyone who showed up for the winter wonderland went home satisfied — including the good-humored Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian.