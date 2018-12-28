Jennifer Lopez Shares Adorable Video Of Her & A-Rod’s Daughters Performing Together

JLo and A-Rod's daughter's gave their parents a rendition of an Elvis classic on the ukulele in a sweet video.

Jennifer Lopez shared the sweetest video of her and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s kids showing off their musical talents as they spent their Christmas break together. Taking to Instagram on December 27, JLo uploaded a video of her 10-year-old daughter Emme strumming her ukulele alongside A-Rod’s 10-year-old and 14-year-old daughters Ella and Natasha.

The sweet clip shared by the superstar actress and singer gave fans a look at what happened when the girls joined forces to show off their talents, performing a rendition of Elvis Presley’s 1961 classic “Can’t Help Falling In Love” on their matching instruments.

While it’s not clear if the kids all got their ukuleles as a gift for Christmas, the girls could be seen performing in front of large window doors that showed the trees in the garden dripping with Christmas lights for the festive season.

In the clip, Lopez could also be heard giving Emme, Ella, and Natasha a little musical advice, reminding them to focus on their breathing as they performed the classic hit for the family.

Writing in the caption of the sweet clip she shared with her 84 million followers, Jennifer told her fans, “Just a lil’ ukelele by the fire.” She added a fire emoji and also used the hashtags “beauties” and “allihave.”

Jennifer is also mom to Emme’s twin brother Max with former husband Marc Anthony, who didn’t appear in the new upload. Alex shares his two children with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The latest glimpse into how the blended family spent their Christmas break together comes shortly after Lopez shared several photos from the holidays on her own Instagram page on December 25.

The star posted a number of pictures showing how the group spent Christmas Day, including snaps showing the group all wearing matching PJs as well as others of Max and Emme ripping into their gifts.

The sweet pictures also showed Rodriguez cuddling up to JLo’s mom Guadalupe – who was also wearing matching pajamas – as well as embracing Emme as they sat together. Another featured Jennifer and Alex sharing a kiss by the Christmas tree.

“Christmas 2018 #gratitude #peace #love #joy WISHING YOU ALL THE MERRIEST CHRISTMAS EVER. Love you,” she captioned the photo collection.

Earlier this year, Lopez admitted that she and her boyfriend of almost two years consider themselves to be pretty lucky that all of their children get along so well.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“They love each other, they get along so good. We couldn’t have asked for more,” Jennifer revealed during an appearance on the Cubby and Carolina in the Morning radio show back in July. “That stuff can be tricky sometimes and I think a lot of people understand that. I’ve had other relationships where it’s been tricky but with these four it really works nicely.”

As the Inquisitr shared last month, Alex previously confirmed that he’d be spending the holiday with Jennifer and her mom this year while also teasing his big present idea for the “Limitless” singer.

“It’s something that is heartfelt, something that resembles a memory that we’ve had together that involves our children, that involves our home,” he shared of the gift he was planning to get JLo this year, per People. “Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about.”