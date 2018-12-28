Angelina Jolie Hints At A Future Presidential Run

From former Vice President Joe Biden to businessman Mark Cuban, a familiar face on the television show Shark Tank, the list of potential Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential election spans all walks of life, and the seemingly endless list continues to grow as the important November date gets closer and closer.

Now it seems that yet another famous face may throw their name in the hat, as Business Insider reported that actress and special envoy of the U.N. refugee agency Angelina Jolie has recently dropped a huge hint that she may run for president in 2020.

Jolie was a guest speaker and editor on BBC Radio 4’s program Today on Friday, December 28, when host Justin Webb told the Academy Award-winning actress that he included her name on a list of potential Democratic candidates making a run for the presidential seat in 2020.

And while the idea gave her a little laugh, she thanked the morning show host for considering her, and noted that while she would have dismissed the idea 20 years ago, she may be open to it now, saying that she would go wherever she is “needed.”

“I don’t know if I am fit for politics, but then I have also joked that I don’t know if I have got a skeleton left in my closet,” the Salt actress explained. “So I’m pretty open and out there. I can take a lot on the chin so that’s good.”

“But I honestly will do whatever I think can really make a change,” she added.

Jolie decided she would stay quiet for “now,” feeling that she can “get a lot done without a title,” however, feels that she has relevant experience after working as a special envoy for the UN Refugee Agency and frequently campaigning against sexual violence.

Will Angelina Jolie run for president one day? She says she can "get a lot done without a title" so "will stay quiet for now" #r4today https://t.co/DlzOiPfUp9 pic.twitter.com/FwLEYDBgHZ — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 28, 2018

“I’m also able to work with governments and I’m also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself or my policies,” the humanitarian said.

While her potential shift into politics is still in question, Jolie does have another project coming up. She will be serving as an executive producer for a BBC sponsored global English-language current affairs program for children titled Our World, which will pilot in 2019.

Angelina Jolie to Executive Produce BBC News Show for Children https://t.co/fqqCivZ24U pic.twitter.com/gvp7SbuYG0 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 28, 2018

Jolie explained on the radio show the importance of her next project being on a global level, and that it will help connect young people in different countries and allow them to “have greater awareness and understanding of the news on an international basis.”