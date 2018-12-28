Kate Middleton Seduced Prince William At College In This Racy Way

Straight-laced Kate Middleton was actually the seducer of Prince William when she caught his attention in this racy way, setting the stage for their eventual romance and her now enviable position as not only the mother of his three children but the future Queen of England.

The two were just students at St. Andrews University in Scotland when they first met and were friends before a romantic relationship ensued.

It was after a student fashion show where Kate walked the catwalk in a barely-there ensemble, that led William to see her in quite a different light.

Back in 2002, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis took part in the school’s fashion show, where she confidently walked the catwalk in a range of ensembles, all of which looked lovely on the slim and athletic Middleton.

But it was a see-through mesh dress which showed off Kate’s black underwear, designed by student Charlotte Todd, that caught the future king’s eye.

According to Express, Todd made the dress for her coursework titled “the art of seduction.”

In the documentary When Kate Met Met William: A Tale Of Two Lives, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that the move just may have been quite calculated on Middleton’s part to snare Prince William.

“She [Kate] did the walk, she caught William’s eye and it was like something had just got off in his brain,” alleged Nicholl. “He suddenly noticed that this rather cute and charming girl who he’d gotten to know over lectures and breakfast was actually a real hottie.”

Dress designer Todd once stated, as reported by Express, that Middleton “knew what she was doing” by wearing that outfit in front of Prince William.

Todd said, “It shows confidence to show your underwear in front of people, and knowing that a Prince is there as well, I think that she may have known what she was doing. Whether she did or not, it worked.”

Funny enough, Nicholl claimed that on the very night of the fashion show, William didn’t get as far with Middleton as he would have liked, striking out with the brunette stunner after her catwalk debut.

Nicholl explained that Prince William attempted to kiss Middleton during a moment alone but she rejected his advance because he had been “cold” to her with other friends present. A photo of the iconic garment can be seen by clicking here.

The royal insider stated, per Express, “William leaned in to kiss her. It was Kate who pulled away, momentarily stunned that he had been so cold in a room full of strangers.”

At the time, Middleton was believed to have been dating fellow student Rupert Finch.

“She played it very cool and at one point when William seemed to lean in to kiss her, she pulled away. She didn’t want to give off the wrong impression or make it too easy for Will,” claimed Nicholl.

Prince William and Kate Middleton dated for 9 years before tying the knot in 2011.