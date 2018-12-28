‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Spends Christmas With Kids Amid Thomas Ravenel Custody Battle [Photos]

See Kathryn Dennis with her adorable daughter and son.

Kathryn Dennis spent the Christmas holiday with her two kids, 4-year-old daughter Kensington and 3-year-old son St. Julien.

According to an Us Weekly magazine report on December 27, the Southern Charm cast member shared a series of photos of herself and the children on Instagram this week as she and her former boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, continue to battle it out in court over custody.

“Real life #Christmasfamilyphoto #reality,” Dennis wrote in the caption of her happy family photo.

Dennis’ Christmas celebration with her kids comes just two months after Us Weekly magazine confirmed the reality star had filed documents requesting primary custody of the children. As fans of Dennis and Ravenel will recall, Dennis made her filing against Ravenel just a short time after he was arrested in Charleston, South Carolina, for battery and assault.

In Dennis’ court documents, she alleged Ravenel had been relying on full-time nannies to care for their kids and said he has a “personality disorder of some type.”

In his counterclaim one month later, Ravenel denied Dennis’ accusations and said Dennis was using their children to create storylines on Southern Charm as she filmed for the series’ upcoming sixth season. He also said Dennis “habitually leaves the minor children with their maternal grandmother so [she] can party and socialize.”

Below is the photo Kathryn Dennis shared of herself and her kids enjoying Christmas.

As fans of Southern Charm may recall, Thomas Ravenel began making headlines earlier this year after a number of women came forward with accusations of sexual assault against him. Months later, as Bravo TV cut ties with him, he was taken into custody over claims made by his former nanny, Dawn Ledwell.

Earlier this year, Dennis looked back on the moment she lost custody of her kids years ago amid a number of personal struggles.

“It’s absolutely not something I thought I’d ever face. It all happened so fast. Losing my kids, I just remember falling on my knees and breaking down like every single day,” she told People. “When you don’t have your children with you and they’re at such fragile, young ages, it just feels like part of you is not there.”

While Dennis went through a number of hard times years ago, she has since turned over a new leaf and appears to be healthy and happy as she takes on more responsibilities with Kensington and St. Julien.

Southern Charm Season 6 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year.