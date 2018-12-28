Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Poses In A Tiny Black-And-White Bikini In New Photo

Alessandra posed in a two-piece during a trip to the beach in Brazil.

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is rocking a black-and-white bikini in a new snap posted to Instagram. The star shared a photo of herself posing in a pretty skimpy two-piece during a tropical trip on December 28, where she could be seen showing off some serious skin in her swimwear.

The photo posted to the social media site showed Alessandra posing in front of the ocean in between two very large rocks as she revealed her very best over the shoulder pose.

Alessandra gave fans a glimpse at her booty in the bikini with her unique pose, also opting to shield her eyes from the sun in a pair of dark black sunglasses while her long brunette hair flowed in the wind.

In the caption, the mom of two told her close to 10 million Instagram followers, “On the Rocks” with a sunshine emoji and a wave emoji.

She also revealed her location to her millions of fans. The 37-year-old supermodel tagged her location as being Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, in Brazil, which is Alessandra’s home country.

It appears as though the star’s bikini break came as she headed back to the South American country to spend Christmas with her family.

Earlier this week, Ambrosio shared a number of sweet family photos with her fans as she soaked up the Brazilian sun with her kids.

On December 25, she shared photos on Instagram of her two children – 10-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah – posing in front of the Christmas tree while donning red Santa hats.

“Christmas Morning with these little Elf’s,” she wrote, adding three red heart emojis to her post.

Ambrosio shares her two children with businessman Jamie Mazur, who W magazine confirmed she split with back in March after 10 years together.

Prior to that, the star shared a photo with what appeared to be her extended family as she wished her millions of followers a happy holiday.

“Feliz Natal,” Ambrosio captioned the sweet Instagram upload that showed her smiling with her nearest and dearest. “From our family to yours… #merrychristmas #FamiliaAmbrosio.”

But when she wasn’t spending some quality time with her family for Christmas, she was showing off her amazing bikini body at the beach.

Daily Mail shared photos of the Victoria’s Secret star rocking a blue bikini at the beach earlier this week as she enjoyed some downtime in the sun with boyfriend Nicolo Oddi.

The latest bikini snaps come shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Alessandra was proudly revealing her amazing body in a number of other photos she posted online earlier this month, including one as she wore a fun strapless bikini while sharing a very sweet moment with her son.