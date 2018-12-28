NBA Rumors: Luka Doncic Happily Responds To LeBron James’ Recruitment, ‘Maybe One Day, We’ll See’

Will Luka Doncic have the chance of becoming LeBron James' teammate?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the center of controversy when he answered a reporter’s question about the possibility of teaming up with Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans. James said that it would “amazing” to have Davis on his team. Several general managers from small-market teams expressed deep concern about James’ comment, believing that he has violated the league’s tampering rules.

LeBron James learned about the negative reactions of the league executives, but that didn’t stop him from making more controversial statements. According to the Dallas Morning News, aside from Anthony Davis, James said that he would also love to play alongside other big names like Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Luka Doncic.

“Ask me would I like to play with Kevin Durant? Absolutely. Ask if I’d like to play with Jimmy Butler. I’ll say it right now. Ask about Kyrie Irving, Giannis. Ask me about Embiid, Ben Simmons, all of ’em. Luka Doncic. Ask me right now. Come on, guys, it’s not rocket science. These are great players, absolutely. I’d love to play with a lot of great players. It’s just who I am. And I play by the rules.”

Luka Doncic comes up just 1 rebound short of becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. ➡️ https://t.co/2EHtu6m5vU pic.twitter.com/DLJE0ExK9O — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 27, 2018

Most of the NBA players LeBron James mentioned are either established superstars in the league or managed to make a huge impact in the previous seasons so some people are intrigued by the inclusion of Luka Doncic, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Doncic may only be 19-years-old and has only months of NBA experience, but it’s definitely not a surprise why he already caught the attention of James. Doncic is currently playing at an elite level and hasn’t shown any sign that he’s only a rookie.

In 32 games he played this season, Luka Doncic is averaging 19.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.1 steals on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc. LeBron’s controversial statements reached Doncic. With a big smile, Doncic told Tim Cato of the Athletic that would also love to team up with the best basketball player on the planet.

“Maybe one day, we’ll see.”

Luka Doncic is a huge fan of LeBron James, and even before he entered the NBA, he has been frequently compared to the Lakers superstar. However, as of now, the chance of having both Doncic and James in one NBA team is close to impossible. Doncic is currently being molded to become the new face of the Mavericks’ franchise, while James is aiming to win an NBA championship title with the Lakes. The only way James and Doncic can become teammates is when both of them are named as NBA All-Stars.