‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Shares Emotional Tribute To His Father One Year After He Died From Cancer

Ronald Cauchi passed away last December.

Jax Taylor honored his father, Ronald Cauchi, with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on December 27.

According to a report from People magazine, the Vanderpump Rules star shared the post and a throwback photo on the one-year anniversary of the day his father lost his battle with to stage IV esophageal cancer.

“One year ago today I lost the man I aspire to be, my best friend, still waking up every morning waiting for that text I always get from ya, ‘Hey bud, what’s going on? What crazy sh*t are you getting into today?’ Or ‘Hows your cars doing?’ or the most important thing, ‘You watch the [Detroit Red Wings] game last night?’ You would think he had something invested in the team he LOVED his Red Wings so much,” Taylor began.

In the year since losing his father to cancer, Taylor has understandably been missing him a great deal and at times, he listens to old voicemails so he can hear his dad’s voice once again. He also watches old videos of his father “all the time.”

As fans will recall, Taylor lost his father after filming the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules and during the Season 6 reunion special earlier this year, he broke down while discussing the matter. He then explained that he was determined to become a better man in an effort to honor his father’s legacy.

“I know you are with me because too many positive things have happened to me this year and I have seen so many signs of you. We still get to have our talks but now they take place at church on Wednesday’s and when I take your ashes with me on my cruises with the guys,” Taylor continued.

Taylor went on to discuss his upcoming wedding to fiancee Brittany Cartwright. As he explained, he’s getting married this coming year and doesn’t know how he’s going to make it through such a major moment without his dad by his side.

Below is the post Jax Taylor shared with his fans and followers on Thursday.

Following his dad’s passing, Jax Taylor admittedly wanted nothing to do with God, despite his fiancee’s lifestyle, but now, he’s committed himself to going to church and believing that God has a plan for his life.

“Today is a hard day, but we will get through it like we always do. I love you dad so much, you are and will always be my best friend. Till we meet again,” he concluded.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.