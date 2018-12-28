Jessa Duggar Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Toddler Niece On Instagram

Counting On star Jessa Duggar clapped back at haters who slammed her niece on Instagram over of all things, her dirty feet, in a photo that every mom can relate to and one that teaches a real lesson about what is truly important as a parent.

Kids will be kids and take it from one of 19 children born to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who learned early on that there will be more squabbles than happy times when you have young children.

The reality star shared a hilarious pic of her son Henry fighting with his cousin Meredith over a toy with the caption, “Merry Christmas from our family to yours! Hopefully there is none of this going on at your house. The gifts are fun, and the food’s gonna be great, but let’s not forget the reason for the season.”

Jessa also shared a few Bible verses, but her followers were more concerned with the state of Meredith’s feet than anything else.

Meredith’s back was to the camera, showing off little feet that had dirt on the bottoms of them. She is the daughter of Jessa’s brother Josh Duggar and his wife Anna.

Instagram users were none too happy with the state of the child’s feet and took the reality star to task over her “dirty” appearance.

Jessa Duggar clapped back at the haters and stood up for the toddler.

“Mine looks about the same,” she said in response to a negative comment. “It’s 60 degrees outside today. That’s barefoot weather.”

She then said, “Yes, it’s Meredith’s toy and Henry was trying to steal it.”

Jessa, who is also a mother to son Spurgeon, is well aware of the criticism her family faces daily on the social media site. This isn’t the first time she has clapped back at a hater who had something negative to say about her family.

Earlier this year, she had no patience when a fan criticized her for using the word “training” about raising her kids.

“We train for occupations, we train for jobs, we hire personal trainers for fitness and we train/teach our kiddos in right behavior in the hopes they will grow up to be caring, thoughtful and responsible adults. But I agree, dogs are not humans. Thank you for making that distinction,” the Counting On star replied.

It’s been long speculated that the conservative reality TV family abides by the teachings explained in the book To Train Up a Child — Child Training for the 21st Century, an evangelical Christian guide to parenting written by Michael and Debi Pearl.