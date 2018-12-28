‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Shows Skin At The Beach In A Skimpy Bathing Suit

The mom of three is showing off her toned body during a dip in the ocean.

Melissa Gorga is saying bye bye to 2018 in a bathing suit. The stunning Real Housewives of New Jersey star was showing off a pretty serious amount of skin in a new beach photo she shared with fans on Instagram this week which showed her taking a dip in the ocean ahead of the New Year.

The stunning 39-year-old was giving fans a look at her seriously toned body as she took a dip in the ocean, paddling in the water while posing for the camera with one arm on her head. Melissa’s long brunette hair was left to flow down her back as she struts her stuff in the snap.

Gorga – who has three children with husband Joe Gorga – shielded her eyes from the sun in a pair of sunglasses during her fun beach day while flaunting her tan in a black strappy bathing suit with white polka dots.

The RHONJ star tagged her location as being the Caribbean island of St. Maarten while also revealing in the caption that she was looking forward to leaving 2018 behind and saying hello to 2019.

“About to say goodbye to you 2018… Can’t wait for what 2019 brings,” Melissa wrote, using a palm tree emoji with her post as she enjoyed a tropical getaway in the photo shared with her 1.6 million followers on December 27.

Fans were quick to comment on how stunning the reality star looked as she enjoyed the Caribbean sun – shortly after the Inquisitr reported that she was showing off her bikini body last month – leaving a number of sweet messages in the comments section of her latest Instagram upload.

One fan told Gorga that she was looking “FLAWLESS HONEY!!!!!!” while a second wrote online, “You’re so beautiful inside & out” with a heart emoji.

A third even asked the star, who’s sister-in-law to fellow RHONJ castmember Teresa Giudice, “How do you get your legs all shapely and toned?”

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

Melissa’s made no secret of all the hard work and dedication that goes into achieving her toned physique in the past, often dishing her workout secrets. She revealed just last month that a healthy diet and workout routine is a big part of her lifestyle.

“It’s a lifestyle for me,” she told Women’s Health in November, adding that she exercises portion control. “I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable.”

As for her go-to moves to get and stay in such amazing shape, Melissa shared that she does a lot of weight lifting and tries to get in an exercise session at least four times a week for an hour at a time targeting her “butt and gut.”

“I feel like even if you’re a little bit heavier, it’s all about toning your body,” Gorga told the outlet of the focus she puts on toning her muscles. “Work with what you’re working with, but keep it tight.”