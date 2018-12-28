Melania Trump Ripped For Wearing Nude Leather Leggings In Latest Fashion Faux Pas

The FLOTUS' skintight legwear had some people doing a double take as she exited Air Force One with her husband.

Melania Trump may be the first lady of the United States, but she continues to make headlines for her fashion choices. During a surprise visit to Iraq over the Christmas holiday, the FLOTUS wore a head-turning outfit that had tongues wagging, according to the Cut.

As she exited Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews at the end of the trip on Thursday, Melania Trump was photographed wearing a short green Prada coat with seemingly nothing underneath it. A closer view revealed that the first lady was actually wearing skintight leggings under her coat, but the confusion came because the pants were virtually the same color as her skin, making it seem as though she was rocking a very short mini-dress and nothing else.

Many social media followers posted about Melania Trump’s fashion faux pas on Twitter as they questioned her teeny miniskirt and/or expressed confusion about her flesh-colored legwear.

During the trip, Melania Trump was also mocked for wearing Timberland boots while visiting with troops in an active combat zone in Iraq. The first lady paired what some described as “out of touch” combat-style boots with a mustard-colored Victoria Beckham jacket and J Brand jeans.

You can see some of the social media reaction to Melania Trump’s recent outfits below.

The leather leggings are just gross. Not becoming. Probably could choose something better and more First Lady Appropriate. — DianaTash (@DianaTashSings) December 28, 2018

I'm sorry but Melania in that green short coat and flesh colored leather leggings looked SLUTTEE !! @flotus should have a bit of dignity. At least she had clothes on. — Mohoganee A (@MohoganeeA) December 28, 2018

Did Melania Trump think she was actually going to be in a war zone? Too arrogant, too stupid, too callous and so un-American.https://t.co/pWIngTm0Em — Kathleen ODonnell (@krikaworks) December 28, 2018

Of course, Melania Trump is learning that constant scrutiny is part of the deal as first lady. As the Inquisitr previously reported, President Donald Trump’s wife caused controversy earlier this year when she wore a controversial coat during a trip to Texas to visit with young, detained children who were separated from their parents at the Mexican border. For her surprise visit, the FLOTUS wore a long green jacket with huge white letters that said, “I really don’t care. Do u?”

A White House rep later said it was “just a jacket” with “no hidden message,” but Melania Trump was ripped for wearing the tone-deaf coat.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this year, Melania Trump expressed frustration over how her fashion choices are analyzed on social media and in the news.

“They like to focus on the gossip, and I would like to—they focus on the substance and what we do, not just about nonsense,” Trump said, per People.

Of course, Melania Trump is not the only first lady to deal with criticism over her fashion choices by wannabe Mr. Blackwells. Glamour notes that Michelle Obama was routinely slammed for showing her arms and legs in sleeveless tops and shorts, and she was famously crucified for wearing $540 Lanvin sneakers to an event at a food bank in 2009.

In the 1980s, first lady Nancy Reagan also made headlines when it was revealed that she regularly borrowed clothing and jewelry from top designers without disclosing where she got the high-end frocks.