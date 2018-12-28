Pregnant Carrie Underwood Matches Onesies With Husband & 3-Year-Old Son In Adorable Photo

Carrie joked that her 'belly is as big as Santa's' in the sweet family Christmas photo.

The family that matches onesies together stays together, and Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are proof of that. The retired NHL star shared the most adorable photo of his growing family celebrating Christmas together on his Instagram account this week where they all sported matching festive red onesies in front of the Christmas tree.

The impossibly cute photo showed the soon-to-be parents of two smiling together with their 3-year-old son Isaiah. Carrie was also holding on to her dog Ace while showing off her growing baby bump, while Mike clung on tight to their son and the family’s second dog Penny.

“Merry Christmas!! The best day of the year calls for family onesies!!” Fisher captioned the sweet family snap he shared with his followers over the Holidays. “Happy birthday Jesus!!”

Underwood then joked about her growing middle in the comments section, leaving a hilarious message for her husband of eight years.

“Penny looks evil and my belly is as big as Santa’s!” the “Love Wins” singer wrote on the social media site alongside a crying laughing emoji, which inspired a number of responses from the star’s fans.

“Nu uh, you look beautiful,” one fan told the expectant mom in the comments, while a second said in reply, “Lol! Y’all look cute, Carrie! And your belly is adorable.”

As for Underwood herself, she also shared an adorable family photo over the festive period that showed little Isaiah using her growing bump as his very own pillow.

Taking to her own Instagram account, the multiple Grammy winner uploaded a picture of her son – who’s soon about to become a big brother to a baby boy – laying on her as they watched a few Christmas movies together.

With his head resting on her bump, Underwood told her more than 8 million followers that she was “thanking the Lord tonight for His Son while I cuddle with mine.”

“Watching Christmas movies with him while he uses my big belly as a pillow. Sweet ending to another great Christmas,” she added. “Merry Christmas to all of you, from my family to yours!”

The adorable snaps giving fans a peek inside Carrie and Mike’s family Christmas come shortly after People reported that the couple is “cherishing” their last Christmas as a family of three before their second baby boy arrives.

“While they’re excited for a family of four, they’re cherishing their last Christmas as a family of three. Unless of course the baby makes an early debut,” a source said.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The site’s insider also revealed to the outlet that the expectant parents are well-prepared for baby number two and are ready to welcome their second child any day now after the Inquisitr shared that Underwood gave fans a little peek at her big bump last week.

“Carrie is on lockdown until the baby [is born],” said the Carrie source, adding that the twosome are now fully moved into their new home in Nashville and also “have the hospital route mapped out” so they can make their way there as soon as their second child is ready to enter the world.