Eva Longoria Rocks A Strapless Bathing Suit Just 6 Months After Giving Birth

The 43-year-old actress is showing off her post-baby body by the pool after celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas.

Eva Longoria is showing off her post-baby body by the pool just six months after welcoming her first child into the world. The stunning 43-year-old actress was rocking a black strapless swimsuit in a new photo she shared with her fans on her Instagram page this week, where she proudly flaunted her body while soaking up the sun.

Posting the snap for her 6.1 million followers on December 27, Eva could be seen looking happy and healthy while smiling from ear to ear as she enjoyed a little post-Christmas sun while hanging out by the swimming pool.

Longoria – who celebrated her first Holidays with her baby boy Santiago this year – posed with one hand high in the air and the other on her sunhat as she shielded her eyes from the winter sun with a pair of sunglasses.

The former Desperate Housewives actress was also giving fans a good look at her toned post-baby body in a strapless black bathing suit, rocking the one-piece after she and husband Jose “Pepe” Baston welcomed their son into the world back in June.

The new mom then joked about her pose in the caption of the swimwear snap, teasing that she was putting her arm in the air, likely in an attempt to make her body look taller and a little slimmer despite her post-baby body being in stunning shape.

“Sun’s out! Thank you Raquel for my @allec bathing suit!!” Eva wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #AlwaysRaiseTheArmForBathingSuitPics and a winking face emoji to her post.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Longoria has spoken out about the pressure new moms often feel to lose the baby weight so soon after welcoming their babies into the world, admitting that she hasn’t been in a rush to lose the pounds she gained during her pregnancy.

Brian Ach / Getty Images

The star credited her self-confidence in being surrounded by strong women her whole life.

“I don’t really succumb to any pressure,” she told People of her weight loss journey after baby. “So if people were saying, ‘Hurry up and lose weight,’ I don’t know, because I don’t listen to it.”

Longoria also spoke about how she was slowly getting back into her workout routine while chatting with Us Weekly.

Eva also admitted that she’s now focusing more on her diet and what she’s putting in her body six months after baby and was also starting to get more active as she started hitting the gym again.

“I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy,” Longoria said, revealing to the outlet that she’d just started getting back into weight training and yoga as a way to shed her baby weight after becoming a mom for Santiago.