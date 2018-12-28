Kendall Jenner Shows Off Insane Body In Sexy Lingerie On Instagram

Kendall Jenner clearly doesn’t suffer from the post-Christmas bloat that the rest of the world does.

The 23-year-old model took to her Instagram stories on Thursday night to share a video that showcased her incredible figure, toned abs and all. The risque clip showed Kendall donning a super sexy lace underwear set, which consisted of white lace bottoms and a white crop top with rose details. She leaned back and forth to show her hourglass physique from different angles, and while she didn’t show her face, her dark locks were also visible.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s post comes just days after the epic family Christmas party, hosted this year by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at their Calabasas mansion. Kendall wore a neon green gown for the star-studded bash, but it was her outfit the morning after that caused online frenzy — or the lack of it. The brunette beauty was woken up by her older sister Kourtney on Christmas day, who posted a video of her entering Kendall’s room as her little sister wore nothing but a pajama top and a thong, momentarily flashing her curvy derriere to the camera as she lounged in bed and told her sister to “go away.”

And it’s not just Kenny’s fans who are loving the sexy mood: her beau, NBA player Ben Simmons, is also publicly displaying his love for her on Instagram with a comment that leaves nothing to the imagination. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, when Kendall posted a black-and-white photo of herself from the Christmas party, in which she is gazing intensively at the camera, Simmons dropped a hint on social media by commenting the sexy snap with two drooling face emojis, seemingly showing that he approved of his girl’s gorgeous photo.

The two lovebirds first sparked romance rumors a few months ago, and were spotted together in Los Angeles all throughout the summer. They were also seen cosying up at a Fourth of July party hosted by her sister Khloe and her baby father Tristan Thompson. The four of them also shared a romantic vacation to Mexico before the end of the summer.

Ben then returned to Philadelphia, where he plays for the 76ers. And when the couple’s fans thought they may had drifted apart, Kendall was seen cheering her beau on at one his matches, shopping with him in Philly, and even hanging out with his mom.

“Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now. They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch,” a source said.