Kate Gosselin Blasted After Ex-Husband Jon Says Their Son Collin Does Not Have Special Needs

The 'Kate Plus 8' star is under fire after her estranged ex claims their sextuplet son did not require treatment for a special needs diagnosis.

Kate Gosselin is under fire after her ex-husband Jon Gosselin’s recent suggestion that their son Collin should never have been sent to an inpatient treatment facility for children with special needs. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, the dad of eight recently shut down Kate’s past claims that their 14-year-old sextuplet son has special needs and required a lengthy treatment program away from home to deal with his issues.

After a fan posted a comment to Jon Gosselin’s latest Instagram post that said, “I’d love to know if he actually has ‘special needs’ or if he just didn’t deal [with] Kate’s BS like we all suspect,” the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star set the record straight, per Us Weekly.

“He is not on any spectrum or special needs.”

Now, fans of the reality TV family are blasting Kate Gosselin for her past claims about Collin and for her explanation of why he was living away from home for more than two years.

Although Kate Gosselin has not posted to Instagram since Thanksgiving, the comments section to her most recent post—a photo of the family dog, Nanuq—is now flooded with responses to Jon Gosselin’s new claim.

“Everybody knew that Collin wasn’t special needs,” one fan wrote. “You’re forgetting that we all watched him grow up on the show. Jon confirming this is what we all already suspected. Collin just didn’t want to take your crap.”

The fan went on to predict that all of Kate Gosselin’s kids will eventually turn on her and write books about their “bad” childhoods, adding, “So glad you weren’t successful in brainwashing Hannah and Collin.”

“My oldest is also lied about in this manner by his other parent,” another Gosselin fan wrote. “It’s not right and not healthy for the child.”

“Why would K do that to him? Disgusting!” another follower wrote of Collin.

But on Jon Gosselin’s Instagram page, a fan who says she has spent a decade working with children with autism, special needs, and emotional disturbances pointed out that no treatment facility would allow a child to become residential without an actual diagnosis.

“While I can understand that your child might not have autism or special needs, facilities don’t just admit children to treat some of their issues without there being an official diagnosis,” the fan wrote to Jon. “They are governed by state regulators, and people with money can’t just stick kids there just ‘because.'”

In 2016, Kate Gosselin told People that Collin was missing from a photo shoot because he was no longer living at home with the rest of the family.

“Collin has special needs. [There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I’ve felt very alone in this.”

Kate added that her son was enrolled in a program to help him “learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be.”

Kate Gosselin later appeared on Nightline to explain that sending her then-12-year-old son away was not her decision.

“It was not even a really a choice, it was on the advice of his doctors and it had to happen,” the mom of eight said in November 2016. “This is the best thing I can do for him right now and that comforts me.”

But Jon Gosselin, who was out of the loop regarding the decision to send Collin away, has always questioned the situation. In late 2016, after not seeing Collin for more than a year and a half, Jon told Entertainment Tonight he didn’t even know his son’s exact whereabouts. Jon also said law enforcement officials did not corroborate Kate’s story about their son.

“I have an idea where he is but I don’t really know where he is,” Gosselin told ET in 2016. “[Kate] says that Collin is in a special school for special needs kids with behavioral problems.”

In addition to Collin, Jon and Kate Gosselin are parents to 18-year-old twins, Mady and Cara, and 14-year-old sextuplets, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Alexis, and Hannah. Collin and Hannah are currently living with Jon full time. Earlier this month, Jon Gosselin told Hollywood Life that Collin has “no” relationship with his mother Kate.