‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, December 27: Hope Tells Liam To Stay With Kelly & Leaves For Catalina Alone

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, December 27, features an excited Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) who prepared for their babymoon in Catalina. After they kissed, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) called to let Liam know that Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) was running a fever. Hope encouraged Liam to meet Steffy and Kelly at the doctor’s office. They agreed to meet at the airport, and Liam left after kissing his wife, per She Knows Soaps.

The stranger (Andrew Johnson) and Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) discussed his $200,000 debt. He wanted Reese to pay the money right away. Reese told him that it would take a while since he just took a job on Catalina Island. The stranger told him that he would not be leaving Los Angeles without the money. He also issued a threat to Zoe’s safety if Reese did not cough up.

After having lunch with her dad, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) was back at work. She told Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) that her father had a gambling problem. She believed that he was fleeing his gambling debts again. Zoe also revealed Reese’s modus operandi. He targeted rich women who believed that he was an affluent doctor. In the meantime, he used the women to support his addiction. She said that her childhood was fraught with uncertainty because of her father’s problem.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy calls Liam to inform him that Kelly has a fever. pic.twitter.com/8zH9Sq7kuc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 27, 2018

Xander and Zoe then talked about their relationship before they moved to the United States. They were crazy about each other when they lived in London. Xander said that his feelings for her never really changed. Xander told Zoe that he still loved her. The couple embraced and kissed, per Bold and the Beautiful recaps.

Kieran (Monica Horan) and Matt Cannistra (Jim O’Heir) were hoping to get flights to Catalina Island. The airport official told them that there were two seats available for them if the people who booked them did not pitch. Hope pitched and they soon deduced that she and her husband had booked the available seats.

Separated from Liam who went to check on baby Kelly, Hope arrives at the airport where she meets Matt and Kieran. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EpHXlGbMpP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 27, 2018

The couple launched into a conversation with Hope whom they recognized from social media. They wanted to take a photo with her and she soon learned all about their travel plans. The Cannistras were originally going to take a ferry but the wind was far too strong for that option at the moment. It would be the first time that they would take a helicopter, and Matt had brought barf bags just in case he needed to vomit in them.

Just then, Hope took a call from Liam who told her that the doctor still hadn’t attended to Kelly. Hope told him that there was a seat available on the following flight and that he could take that one. She also assured him that she would be fine and that he should stay to make sure that Kelly was okay.

After Liam disconnected from the call with Hope, he told Steffy that they would always be a family even after Beth. He reassured Steffy of his commitment to her and Kelly.