‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: The Truth About JT’s Murder Finally Erupts

New Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that at long last, the truth about what happened to J.T. comes out, and it causes a lot of trouble for several different people in Genoa City.

Former Y&R executive producer and head writer Mal Young previewed 2019 in Genoa City for Soap Opera Digest. Of course, now that he’s out at the show, some storylines may change relatively quickly as soon as the new executive producer and head writer’s stuff starts airing, but for the first few weeks, Young’s details should be correct.

Although Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) kept their dirty secret for quite some time, Nikki’s injuries and the detail that Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) is the one who ran her down proves to be too much for the Fab Four. Viewers of the show will be thrilled to hear that the entire storyline finally comes to an end, but it could end up bringing even more drama to Genoa City.

“In the new year, the truth about J.T.’s death will finally be revealed exposing the twisted alliance of Nikki, Victoria, Sharon, and Phyllis,” according to Young.

Those who know and love these four women will not believe what they hear when the stunning details of what they’ve been up to all these months and the lengths to which they’ve gone to keep the coverup going. After all, at least two of these women are essentially sworn enemies.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Young And The Restless’ In Turmoil, Mal Young OUT, Josh Griffin To Take The Reigns https://t.co/DIxu50LnsC pic.twitter.com/U1xm7BKG7x — Tommy Garrett (@LightfootInHwd) December 18, 2018

“This bombshell will rock Genoa City to its core and propel your beloved characters into an even bigger and more dangerous mystery, with some surprising twists to the tale,” said Young.

Of course, with Nikki’s recent health problems, it seems unlikely that she could handle a trial and prison time for murdering J.T. However, Young revealed that “justice will be served for J.T.’s murder when someone comes forward to take the rap for Nikki. This further complicates the Fab Four’s relationship and spins the alliance into a very dangerous direction.”

The biggest question is, who ends up stepping up to take the fall for Nikki? Also, is that true justice given that she’s the one who hit J.T. with the fireplace implement? Most fans felt that this entire storyline never should’ve happened given that Nikki beat J.T. in Victoria’s defense. Although they’ve done plenty to cover it up, it seems like Michael (Christian LeBlanc) might be able to find a way to get Nikki, or whoever happens to take the fall, off with little to no time served.