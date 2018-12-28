Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Dropping Millions On Luxury Condo In Miami, Per ‘Page Six’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are set to spend millions on a brand new home for their family in Miami, Florida.

According to a Thursday, December 27, report by Page Six, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently in the process of buying a luxury condo in Miami, and are spending about $14 million on the new pad.

The report reveals that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians couple’s new Miami home is an 18-story beachfront tower designed by Norman Foster. The pair will also have some high-powered neighbors as Goldman Sachs chairman Lloyd Blankfein, billionaire Ken Griffin, and the condo’s co-developer, Len Blavatnik, also live in the building.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian and West have purchased unit 5A from Alex Blavatnik, brother to energy billionaire and fellow neighbor, Len.

The condo boasts four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and 4,700 square feet with a wraparound terrace. In addition, the building has perks such as a private gym, pool, spa, concierge, and underground parking to avoid the pesky paparazzi.

“Kim and Kanye have been spotted viewing the property in the last month, and they are now in contract to buy it for $14 million. The sale is expected to close in January,” a source revealed.

Meanwhile, it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are sparing no expense for anything. The couple recently held the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party at their L.A. home, and were said to spend over $1.3 million on the holiday bash.

According to People Magazine, Kim and Kanye hosted the party at their $60 million mansion for the first time this year, and turned their home into a winter wonderland, complete with snow and sledding right in their back yard.

The pair added a sparkling tunnel, which had over 10,000 lights, which was the perfect spot for their famous guests to take photos. They also included a forest of tree sculptures.

All of the Kardashian/Jenner family members attended the party, including Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. Caitlyn Jenner was also in attendance, as well as Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Other A-list guests included Jennifer Lopez and her beau, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator, John Legend, Sugar Ray Leonard, and many more.

John Legend performed holiday songs off his new Christmas album, and also sang his hit song, “All Of Me,” while Kim and Kanye took the floor for a romantic dance.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on E! in 2019.