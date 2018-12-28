Kourtney Kardashian Misses Scott Disick, Jealous Of Sofia Richie, Per ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian is missing her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, and is said to be jealous of his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to a Dec. 27 report by Hollywood Life, sources claim that the Kourtney Kardashian has been spending a ton of time with Scott Disick over the holiday season due to their family celebrations with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Now, her old feelings have reportedly been stirred up.

Insiders claim that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is even feeling jealous that Sofia Richie gets to kissing Scott on New Year’s Eve, and that she won’t be able to ring in 2019 with her baby daddy.

“Kourtney misses her connection and old relationship with Scott. All the time they all have been spending together has been nice for Kourtney, and she really feels like they are all in a good place. But the more they are together, the more she misses the way things used to be with Scott,” the insider dished.

The source added that Kardashian has been thinking about all of the great times that she and Disick had together, and that she is at a place in her life where she can forgive him for all of their past issues, but that it may be too late as he’s in a serious relationship with Richie.

“Kourtney misses the good times she had with Scott and is finally forgiving and getting to a place where she can forget about a lot of his mistakes. As New Years Eve approaches, she can’t help but feel a little bit jealous of Sofia’s sweet connection with Scott. Kourt kinda wishes it was her that got to kiss Scott at midnight and not Sofia,” the source added.

The insider also reveals that Kourtney Kardashian never believed Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Richie would last, or that they would build such a strong bond.

Kardashian allegedly thought that she would be able to get back together with Disick whenever she wanted, but now she’s not so sure. She is reportedly happy to see how much Scott has changed since he began dating Sofia, but seeing them together may sting a bit.

Meanwhile, Scott and Sofia are said to be ringing in the New Year in Aspen and Disick has been busy trying to get Kourtney to join them and bring their three children.

The weekend before Christmas, Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia all headed to Mexico together, and even celebrated the holidays together at the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party. However, Kourt’s allegedly on the fence about spending NYE with Scott and Sofia.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season in 2019.