‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Devon Hosts A Drama-Filled New Year’s Eve Party

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 31, show that Devon decides to throw a spectacular New Year’s Eve party for Genoa City and things get wild as the clock counts down and people share kisses to celebrate the arrival of 2019.

It’s been quite a terrible year for Devon (Bryton James) with Hilary (Mishael Morgan) dying and his sister, Lily (Christel Khalil), in prison for her part in the accident that caused Hilary’s death. Distracted driving led to the crash, and after Devon insisted before a last-minute change of heart, the judge sentenced Lily harshly. Although he’s recently found some measure of peace after going to counseling, Devon is not sorry to ring out 2018 and bring in 2019, so he decides to throw a party. Drama ensues at Devon’s party on New Year’s Eve, according to She Knows Soaps.

After she experienced problems at Wentworth, Lily ended up moving to a facility four hours away, which makes visits for Cane (Daniel Goddard) and their kids, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) difficult. For the last day of the year, Cane (Daniel Goddard) visits his wife, but their time together is short. Later, Cane goes to Devon’s party where he takes to drinking. Not surprisingly, Cane’s overindulgence catches Devon’s attention. The two have been at odds recently over Shauna (Camryn Munn) and Cane’s insistence that she move back home, but they seemed to bury the hatchet, and things are somewhat better.

Today on #YR, Ana shares a secret with Fen and Kyle and Lola hit a bump in the road. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/UQVqtL5Ecr — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 27, 2018

While Inquisitr spoilers reveal that Cane does kiss an unexpected person sometime soon, it won’t happen at Devon’s party, so he’ll likely end up ringing in the new year without somebody special to share the first kiss of the year with. The biggest question is, though, who will end up sharing a fateful midnight kiss at the party, and what will it spell for the upcoming year in Genoa City?

Perhaps Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela) may end up kissing when the clock turns to January 1. Of course, an added dramatic twist may come if somehow Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) finds herself near her brother-in-law at midnight, especially since Arturo finds himself tempted.

With Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kerry (Alice Hunter) off to Bora Bora, the new couple may not celebrate New Year’s Eve in Genoa City, but wherever they end up, they’ll probably share a special liplock.

Meanwhile, another exciting kiss may occur if Fen (Zack Tinker) happens to be at the party. Either Ana (Loren Lott), who recently revealed a secret to the musician, or Lola (Sasha Calle) would make for an interesting moment with the newly returned son of Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Perhaps, though, Lola will make up with Kyle (Michael Mealor), and they’ll start 2019 together.