Kenny Omega Marathon To Air On AXS TV On December 28

Fans of Kenny Omega will get to see a full day of his best matches on AXS TV tomorrow.

Tomorrow, December 28, is set to be a Kenny Omega kind of day, as AXS TV is scheduled to air a 10-hour marathon featuring the best of the wrestling superstar. The marathon begins at 2 p.m. ET and runs until 11:59 p.m. ET.

The marathon, which is officially called the Kenny Omega-thon will cover all things Omega. He’s known as the “best bout machine,” so he’s one of the few wrestlers out there with the portfolio to fill 10-hours of programming with ease.

According to AXS TV, the marathon will kick off with Kenny Omega becoming the first non-Japanese wrestler to win the G1 Climax tournament in 2016. It’ll also feature all three of Kenny Omega’s mind-blowing matches with Kazuchika Okada. For anyone who’s never seen these matches, or even anyone who has, all three are must-watch for wrestling fans.

Another highlight of the special will include Kenny Omega’s match with Chris Jericho. While not as technically beautiful as the matches with Okada, it features tremendous storytelling that makes it another match fans can’t miss.

The giant marathon will end with Kenny Omega’s recent match against longtime friend and tag team partner Kota Ibushi.

Here’s the full schedule of matches and events over the 10-hour marathon:

2 p.m. ET – G1 Climax 26 Final – Kenny Omega vs. Hirooki Goto

3 p.m. ET – Wrestle Kingdom 11 – IWGP Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada

4 p.m. ET – Dominion 2017 – IWGP Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Okada

5 p.m. ET – G1 Special in USA – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Final – Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii

6 p.m. ET – Wrestle Kingdom 12 – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Chris Jericho

7 p.m. ET – New Beginning in Sapporo 2018 – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Jay White

8 p.m. ET – Dominion 2018 – IWGP Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Okada (two hours)

10 p.m. ET – G1 Special in San Francisco – IWGP Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Cody

11 p.m. ET – King of Pro-Wrestling 2018 – IWGP Heavyweight Championship – Omega vs. Cody vs. Kota Ibushi

This is quite the collection of four-star and above matches that any wrestling fan should be excited to see. In fact, there are some matches that actually broke The Wrestling Observer five-star scale.

Alright so the jig is up. I’ve been here for awhile working on some cool stuffs but I couldn’t let Ibushi go into battle alone! The Elite party and Ibushi’s big match are both tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/RnsEpk2Bf7 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 8, 2018

As noted previously, the marathon is scheduled to air on AXS TV, which is available on many cable and satellite systems. Once the marathon is over, AXS TV is also scheduled to air rebroadcasts of Wrestling Dontaku 2018 Part 3 and the G1 CLIMAX 28 event right after, so fans who haven’t seen enough quality wrestling can get even more.