‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Nick Helps Nikki’s Kidnapper!

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, December 28 reveals that Nick and Rey work together briefly to find Nikki. Plus, Victoria wants to confess, and Phyllis doesn’t. Then, Nick ends up helping his mother’s kidnapper.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrived at the hospital and promised Nick (Joshua Morrow) that he’d find Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) kidnapper. Nick did not hold much weight with Rey’s promises and let the detective know as much. They even debated whether or not Nikki had been kidnapped at all. Nick put Newman’s security team on the case while Rey decided to have Nick tracked.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) called Nate (Brooks Darnell) who ignored the call because he was in the back of an ambulance with Nikki. He hooked up an IV and asked the driver, George, to put the sirens on so they could arrive at their destination more quickly. George didn’t want to but finally relented. Nikki woke up, and Nate explained that Victor planned to move her to someplace safe where they can be together.

Nikki told Nate that Victor brought her back and that she believes in miracles, but Nate does not because the love of his life died and he couldn’t save her. Nate brings up the fact that Victor is Rey’s prime suspect, and Nikki claimed Victor is being framed and passed out. Nate forced the reluctant driver to turn around and return to the hospital to retrieve the drugs that Nikki needed to live.

At the hospital, Victoria, Nick, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) discussed Victor and why he remained missing through all this. Nick felt Victor chose to stay away while Victoria worried he was in trouble. Later, Victoria told Phyllis they were going to confess. However, Phyllis eventually talked Victoria out of revealing what they did because Rey wouldn’t buy their story anyway. He’d think that Victoria wanted to save Victor from being prosecuted. Plus, Phyllis contended that Nikki would want them to stay the course after all Nikki did to protect the secret.

Rey and Nick had a bit of a heart to heart where they realized that they weren’t all that different. They worked together to figure out who kidnapped Nikki, but Nick wondered if Rey just wanted to get more details about Victor, which Rey denied. Eventually, Rey spotted the kidnapper on the hospital’s security footage. Because of the way the person avoided cameras, Rey thought it was somebody on the hospital staff. He promised to figure it out, and Nick thanked him.

Nick spotted the person on the footage and tore off the mask revealing Nate. While Nate pleaded with Nick not to cause a scene, Nick threatened Nate with jail. Nate told Nick that he was helping Victor and that if he did not get the medication, Nikki needed she would die. Nick got into the ambulance with Nate and tried to force him to take Nikki back to the hospital, but George the driver refused. Inquisitr‘s spoilers show that Nick and Nate begin to suspect George when he is more concerned about his orders than Nikki’s health.