Christina El Moussa Is Not Sucking Up To Joanna Gaines To Boost Her Career, “Gossip Cop” Reports

Christina El Moussa has been accused of sucking up to Joanna Gaines in order to elevate her career as a real estate and interior design guru. In an article by OK Magazine, an anonymous source claims that El Moussa has been overly friendly to Gaines because she wants to be a part of Chip and Joanna’s new network with Discovery Inc. Her overtures to the superstar couple have reportedly included nice notes, and gifts for the Gaines’ new baby.

But celebrity news fact checker Gossip Cop has said that the story is untrue.

“Ever since news broke that Joanna and Chip are getting their own network, Christina’s been kissing up to her in hopes that Joanna will put in a good word with Discovery execs, and maybe even involve her in one of her new spinoffs,” the alleged insider said to OK! as reported by Gossip Cop. “Christina sees how Joanna’s popularity has risen and she wants a piece of it.”

But the celebrity news watchdog reports that they’ve spoken with a rep in Christina’s camp who said that this is another example of a false news story about her. They say that Christina El Moussa and Joanna Gaines have never even met each other.

“Christina has never met or spoken with Joanna, so this is another false story by an outlet that has failed to check their facts,” the rep added.

As Gossip Cop notes, OK! Magazine’s story seems even less credible when you remember that Christina El Moussa is expanding her relationship with HGTV, a channel that’s owned by Discovery Inc. as well. El Moussa, who rose to fame thanks to a home renovation show called Flip Or Flop, will be getting her own show. According to the HGTV website, the new show will be called Christina On The Coast and will follow El Moussa as she grows her business without her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek.

“Design is my favorite part of the house-flipping process and I can’t wait to be able to now work directly with clients and create a space they’ve always dreamed of having,” she said.

While the show will focus on her design career, it will also give viewers a glimpse into how her personal life has changed since she got divorced. El Moussa now has a new husband, Ant Anstead, a man she married in a secret wedding approximately a year after they made their relationship public, People Magazine reports. Ant Anstead is the host of Wheeler Dealers, a British automotive show that airs on Channel 4 in the UK.