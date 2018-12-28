VS Angel Stella Maxwell Goes Hiking With Elsa Hosk Weeks After Parting Ways With Kristen Stewart

Victoria’s Secret angel Stella Maxwell seems to be spending her time constructively after allegedly breaking up with her rumored ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart.

In the recent picture which Maxwell shared with millions of Instagram followers, Stella and Elsa Hosk are featured sitting atop a mountain peak in the Malibu Creek State Park. Stella showed off her well-toned body in a pale orange sports bra which she paired with blue and white printed tights and accessorized with a pair of black shades. The 28-year-old model let her blonde tresses down for a very chic look.

Elsa, on the other hand, kept it very simple by wearing a black sweater with matching tights. She pulled her hair into a high bun and accessorized with a pair of black shades similar to Stella’s. The two angels intertwined their legs to pose for the camera and the photograph in question amassed close to 100,000 likes and more than 300 comments on Elsa’s page. The same photograph garnered more than 50,000 likes on Stella’s Instagram account. Per usual, fans and followers showered the two gorgeous ladies with endless compliments.

In the caption of her picture, Elsa lovingly called Stella her sister and referred to their hiking trip as a “perfect day.”

“And the mountains never looked so good,” one person commented on the picture, pointing out how the presence of the two beautiful ladies added to the beauty of the surroundings.

“That’s a lot of perfection in one spot,” another fan wrote. While other fans praised the two ladies by using words and phrases like “lovely,” “gorgeous”, and “extremely beautiful.” According to an article by the Daily Mail, the two models were joined by Elsa’s boyfriend, Tom Daly.

While most of the fans commented on the beautiful mountainous backdrop of the picture and the prettiness of the two models, a few commentators also deliberately asked Maxwell about Kristen Stewart.

As the report detailed, Kristen Stewart and Maxwell had been romantically linked since 2016, but the two recently called it quits after drifting apart from each other in recent months. The report quoted an insider who revealed that Maxwell and Stewart were undergoing a rough patch so much so that they “stopped seeing eye to eye and were living very different lives.”

An earlier report by the Inquisitr said that Stewart has even started seeing stylist Sara Dinkin. The duo was recently spotted together, holding hands and jetting around Los Angeles for coffee and food, and appeared to be enjoying their time together.

The Daily Mail report, however, added that a celebrity insider has revealed that Stewart is not seriously dating Dinkin, but the fling is just to make Stella jealous.