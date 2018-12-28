NBA Rumors: Warriors ‘Would Surely Be Interested’ In Acquiring Anthony Davis, Per ‘ESPN’s Zach Lowe

Does the Anthony Davis to Golden State Warriors trade have a chance of happening?

The Golden State Warriors became unstoppable when they succeeded to acquire Kevin Durant in the summer of 2016. Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala formed the Warriors’ “Super Death Lineup” that could destroy any powerhouse teams in the league. After winning back-to-back NBA championship titles, the Warriors didn’t only retain that core but they also managed to address their weakness with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in the recent free agency.

Though DeMarcus Cousins is still recovering from a torn Achilles, the Warriors could have a starting lineup featuring five NBA All-Stars when the real battle begins in the Western Conference Playoffs. Despite their star-studded roster, the Warriors are still being linked to superstars who could be available on the market before the February NBA trade deadline or in the 2019 NBA offseason. One of the big names who is frequently mentioned in trade rumors involving the Warriors is Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the Warriors “would surely be interested” in adding Anthony Davis to their roster once he becomes officially available on the trading block.

“The Warriors have been publicly linked to Davis before — and would surely be interested, sources say — but it’s hard to find a realistic path ahead of next season. They aren’t trading Curry or Durant for him; Durant is a free agent anyway. Draymond Green probably isn’t enticing enough as a centerpiece considering what little else the Warriors have in draft picks and young players. Klay Thompson is a free agent too, and it seems unlikely he would agree to a sign-and-trade sending him to New Orleans.”

Like it or not, the Anthony Davis crisis point is here. On how the Pelicans got here, the Lakers noise, and what happens now: https://t.co/1V1oia7wju — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 27, 2018

Sacrificing the likes of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will definitely be worth it for the Warriors if it means acquiring a player of Anthony Davis’ caliber. With his ability to space the floor, Davis won’t have a hard time making himself fit in Coach Steve Kerr’s system. His arrival in Golden State will undeniably improve the Warriors’ performance on both ends of the floor. This season, the 25-year-old center/power forward is averaging 28.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.7 steals on 50.2 percent shooting from the field and 31.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

However, as Lowe noted, the Warriors may have a hard time using Draymond Green and Klay Thompson as trade chips in a potential blockbuster deal with the Pelicans centered on Anthony Davis. Despite his incredible skill set, Green may not look very attractive to the Pelicans, especially with his performance this season. Thompson is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 NBA season, and it remains unknown if he’s interested in staying long-term in New Orleans.