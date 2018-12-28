Fans Believe Khloe Kardashian Was Partially Photoshopped Onto Family Christmas Card

The Kardashian family Christmas card was taken apart piece by piece by Internet users.

The Kardashian family is known for their annual Christmas card, one of the rare times the majority of the famous group is shown together in one picture. However, as the family has grown and changed drastically in recent years, it has been increasingly difficult to gather everyone together at the same time for a photo. This year the family switched things up by only including the three Kardashian sisters, Kylie Jenner, and all their children in the Christmas photo. Quickly shared throughout social media, Kardashian-Jenner fans were quick to notice that something about the photograph seemed a little off. Many online commenters are even suggesting that much of the image was created through photoshop, according to Us Weekly.

The strangest thing about the photo wasn’t that half of the family, most noticeably Kendall Jenner, was nowhere in sight. Rather, fans were most interested in clear digital alteration of the photograph. A source close to the famous family said the image was indeed photoshopped in an effort to include the many young children. The image was “digitally altered and was put together from many different frames,” the insider said. “It’s nearly impossible to get the perfect picture with nine children! This was an amazing opportunity for a gorgeous family photo of all the children and they wanted to make sure it looked great.”

However, the editing job didn’t fool anyone. Fans quickly picked up on one aspect of Khloe Kardashian’s body looking strangely out of place; her feet. Dedicated Reddit users were quick to use photo evidence to prove that Khloe’s feet were actually flipped, copied, and pasted onto Kylie. Meanwhile, many of the children’s faces appear to be recycled from previous images and pasted onto the photograph. Kim’s 11-month-old daughter Chicago appears to be especially distorted.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenner family has had to rely on photoshop to fit their large family into a Christmas photo. Back in 2012, Khloe admitted that she and her now ex-husband Lamar Odom were out of town when the photoshoot for the Christmas card took place and were later digitally added to the picture. Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick were also preoccupied that year and provided previously taken images in order to be included with the rest of the family.

Despite not all pictured in the family photograph, the Kardashian clan came together for the holiday. “So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas. I have all I could ever want- FAMILY,” Khloe posted to Instagram.