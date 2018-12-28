Why Did Shannon Beador Split From Boyfriend Scot Matteson? Drinking Was Reportedly A Factor

Shannon Beador is a single woman.

Shannon Beador’s relationship with Scot Matteson reportedly became “one big booze cruise” ahead of the couple’s recently split.

According to a new report from Radar Online, the Real Housewives of Orange County star called it quits with Matteson because she wanted to focus on herself and her health and that meant cutting back on her drinking.

“Scott loved to drink and go out and that was pretty much all they ever did together. When she decided to cut out the drinking she realized that he had to go, too,” an insider said on December 27.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have heard, Beador’s estranged husband, David Beador, recently filed court documents, requesting the judge ban the reality star from drinking while caring for their three kids, Sophie, 17, and twins Stella and Adeline, 14. In response, Beador filed her own court documents, explaining that the comment that prompted David’s filing was something that was said on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During the reunion, Beador admitted to self medicating with alcohol while chatting with her co-star and friend, Tamra Judge. Since then, she’s reportedly cut back on her alcohol intake “dramatically” after ending her romantic relationship with Matteson.

“Shannon is going to be very picky now that she knows her self-worth. She is not looking for any type of relationship until the divorce is finalized. She is putting herself first,” the Radar Online insider explained.

While Shannon Beador and Scot Matteson posed for plenty of social media photos throughout their months-long relationship, the Real Housewives of Orange County star hasn’t shared a photo of them together since October.

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year, Shannon Beador admitted that her body insecurities made her uncomfortable when she first began dating after her split from estranged husband David at the end of last year.

“I want to have a partner … [but] I don’t know if I’m ready,” she admitted, according to a report from People magazine. “I think that part of the reason why I can’t imagine myself with somebody or dating somebody is because I’m not comfortable in my body. If I were to take my clothes off, I don’t want to see it so I don’t want somebody else to see it.”

“I know I’m a good catch, but it’s hard for me to say,” she added. “I was just told for all these years that I’m selfish and I’m worthless and I’m fat. I know I’m not, but when you hear it for so long.”