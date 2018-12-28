NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Terry Rozier, Guerschon Yabusele, And Draft Pick To Magic For Jonathan Isaac

Will Terry Rozier be on a new team before the February NBA trade deadline?

Since the 2018 NBA offseason, the Orlando Magic have been active on the market, looking for a starting caliber point guard who fits the timeline of Mo Bamba and Aaron Gordon. As of now, one of the floor generals topping the list of Magic targets is Terry Rozier of the Boston Celtics.

Terry Rozier was one of the players who led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals, where they forced a Game 7 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers despite not having Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward on their roster. Rozier proved that he’s ready for the starting role after averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals on 40.6 percent shooting from the field, and 34.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc in the postseason.

Unfortunately, when a 100 percent healthy Kyrie Irving returned, Terry Rozier was once again demoted to the bench. As of now, Rozier is growing frustrated with his role in Boston. Most people believe that Rozier will be better off joining a team like the Magic that can assure him a spot in the starting lineup and decent playing time.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently created multiple trade scenarios involving Terry Rozier. In the proposed trade deal that would send him to Orlando, the Magic would trade Jonathan Isaac to the Celtics for Rozier, Guerschon Yabusele, and a 2019 first-round pick. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“Boston has the spacing to get more out of Isaac, even if he doesn’t establish himself as a low-volume outside threat. His defensive integration should be seamless. He works his butt off to contest everything, his arms are always in passing lanes, and he merges the line between wings and bigs. Only three other players are matching his steal and block rates in at least 20 minutes per game: Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond and Jaren Jackson Jr.”

Instead of losing Terry Rozier as a free agent without getting anything in return, it would best for the Celtics to trade him before the February NBA trade deadline. As Favale noted, the Celtics shouldn’t mind losing one of the 2019 first-round picks they own from the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Los Angeles Clippers since they are expected to be at least at the bottom-10. Jonathan Isaac, who’s under contract until 2021-22 NBA season, could be a more valuable trade asset when the Celtics decide to pursue the likes of New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis.