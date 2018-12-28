‘The Walking Dead’: When And Where Will The Rick Grimes Movies Premiere?

The movies featuring Rick Grimes will be available on AMC but news of a premiere date is still unavailable.

Ever since it was announced by AMC that there would be three Walking Dead movies featuring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) after his departure from the original television series, fans have been wondering when they will premiere. Now, there is some news pertaining to where the Rick Grimes movies will air.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the mid-season finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The mid-season finale episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9 showed Rick Grimes nearly die from an explosion before he was rescued by Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh). The episode showed Rick being transported to medical assistance via helicopter. As far as the rest of the communities were concerned, though, Rick perished when the bridge exploded.

As for what happens to Rick after he is rescued by Anne’s group, viewers will have to wait until the trio of Walking Dead movies is released. While AMC was quick to announce this new platform within The Walking Dead universe, there were very few details about when or where these movies would appear.

Now, according to Skybound’s The Walking Dead Fan Mailbag, further news has emerged regarding this trio of movies.

Are the Rick Grimes movies only going to be airing on TV or is there a chance we could be able to see at least one of them in theaters? — what (@ncxaesthetic) December 17, 2018

“There are a lot of details that still have to be sorted out for the Rick Grimes movies, but for now, the plan is to air the films on AMC,” Skybound posted in response to a fan’s query about the Rick movies.

As Cinema Blend points out, it looks likely that it will be some time before these movies will air. But at least fans know that they will be available on AMC upon their release.

In fact, it is unclear yet even if scripts have been written or any other forms of production have been started regarding these movies. So, once more, fans will have to continue to be patient while AMC sorts out all the finer details of this new slew of movies in The Walking Dead universe.

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 10, 2019. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET.

According to The Walking Dead comic book website, the following synopsis for the second half of Season 9 of The Walking Dead has also been released.