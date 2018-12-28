Shakira Shares A Lovely Family Photo With Boyfriend Gerard Pique And Her Two Sons On Instagram

Colombian-singing sensation Shakira took to her Instagram account on Thursday night, December 27, and treated her 55.7 million followers from across the globe with a heartwarming family photo.

The picture in question featured Shakira, 41, with her FC Barcelona star boyfriend Gerard Pique, 31, and their two kids — Milan Pique Mebarak, 5, and Sasha Pique Mebarak, 3. The post, through which Shakira wished her fans happy holidays, garnered more than 639,000 likes and close to 4,000 comments within just one hour of going live.

“They look just like you!” one of her fans commented, referring to Shakira’s two cute kids.

“Your family is not only beautiful but perfect,” another fan wrote. Most of the fans not only wished Shakira and her family happy holidays and belated merry Christmas, but many also commented how youthful and beautiful the singer still looks even after being in the industry for more than three decades.

Others expressed their love and admiration for the Latin-pop sensation by posting countless hearts and kisses emojis on the pic.

“Best wishes for you too and your family!! I like you sooo much Shak, you are gorgeous,” another one of her fans said. While another wrote that Shakira’s family represents her ideal family goals.

The photo became an instant hit among her fans, not only because of the warmth it spread but also because the photograph featured her sons. According to an article by Just Jared, the couple does not share many pictures of their kids on social media. The last time that Shakira and Gerard shared a photograph of their sons with the world was in December, 2017, when the boys attended the New York Knicks game in New York City with their parents.

Although Shakira seems to be enjoying the holiday season with her family, she had to undergo some legal troubles earlier this month when she was charged with tax evasion in Spain. As reported by the Guardian, prosecutors in Spain said that the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress allegedly avoided more than €14 million (the equivalent of around $16 million) by claiming to be living in the Bahamas when she was actually living in Catalonia.

Per the article, the singer moved to Barcelona with her two sons to live with her partner, Pique. Prosecutors, however, alleged that Shakira spent most of her time in Barcelona and only made short trips abroad. Therefore, she was liable to pay taxes in Spain. Investigations into the concerned matter had been going on for 11 months.

“The charges allege that Shakira listed the Bahamas as her official residence for tax purposes during those years but was in fact living in Spain with her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique.”https://t.co/BzLHnYcDwH — KYC360 (@KYC360) December 17, 2018

Shakira, however, isn’t the only singer who has been allegedly caught up in a tax-evasion scandal. As reported by Fuse TV, other famous singers who have had issues with taxes in the past include Ozzy Osbourne, Lil Wayne, Marc Anthony and Lionel Richie.

