‘DWTS’ Fans Think Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant Based On Pose With Maks In Family Christmas Photo

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pros have revealed they are planning for a second baby, and some fans think they already have one on the way.

Peta Murgatroyd is sparking pregnancy rumors. Just ahead of the second birthday of Shai Aleksandr, her son with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer posed for a couple of questionable Christmas photos that have fans speculating she has another bun in the oven.

In the first photo, which you can see below, Peta and Maks posed with their toddler son at their California home in their coordinating Christmas jammies. Peta captioned the pic, “Just the three of us.” But Maks’ hand is gently resting on his wife’s belly in the shot, which prompted one Instagram follower to comment, “I think it’s not 3 but 4 of us.” Another fan wrote, “You’re pregnant, girl.”

In a second pic, which you can also see below, Peta and Maks pose with Maks’ parents, Aleksandr and Larisa Chmerkovskiy, and his brother, Val, and fiancee Jenna Johnson. Jenna and Peta are wearing matching plaid pajamas in the pic, but Jenna’s nightgown is much more form-fitting, while Peta’s is baggy.

“Maks is touching Peta’s tummy in a few pics, is she expecting??” a fan commented on the slideshow.

In his caption for the photos, Maks thanked his wife and future sister-in-law for making the Chmerkovskiy family “complete,” but it does seem like there’s some unfinished business going on. Peta has already revealed that she wants more kids with Maks, while Jenna and Val have plans to eventually become parents, too.

While the couple have not commented on the latest wave of pregnancy speculation, shortly after their son Shai’s first birthday earlier this year, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd dished on their plans to expand their family.

“I would love three… The second one I would love to have very soon,” Peta told Extra in February, while Maks made it clear that he is all in for that plan.

“You don’t have to elbow me — I’m in, I’m down,” the ballroom pro confirmed. “This process was tough. Now it’s like, ‘Let’s do it again!'”

And in August, Peta Murgatroyd told Entertainment Tonight that she already had a timeline in mind for Baby No. 2.

“Maybe in the next six months,” Murgatroyd told ET at the time. “I think that would be a healthy, good time for us.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy added that he is already “thinking about baby No. 3 and No. 4.”

The Dancing with the Stars couple also revealed that they have talked about adopting a child in the future.