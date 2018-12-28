Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Goes Topless Under Jacket In Sexy New Photo

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is heating up social media yet again. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted another racy photo this week, and her fans were loving it.

On Thursday, Dec. 27, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself wearing a sexy ensemble while sending her followers love and an inspirational message.

In the photo, the model is seen wearing a sexy black outfit, which includes curve hugging black pants and a suit jacket. Kostek goes topless under the jacket, and shows off her ample cleavage in the racy snapshot.

Camille’s long, blonde hair is parted to the side and styled in loose waves, which cascade over her shoulders. The swimsuit model grabs her jacket with both hands, and gives a sexy smirk for the camera as her bangs fall over her face and hide one of her eyes from view.

The black and white photo is mirrored, and shows Kostek in two separate angles. In the caption of the photo, Camille tells her followers that they are all rock stars. Later, she confirms that she’s speaking to her followers by calling one of them out by name. “I’m talking to YOU!” she says. “Thanks I needed that today!” the follower commented back.

Camille Kostek tagged photographer Travis Curry in the photo, giving him credit for snapping the shot, also tagging her hair stylist and make up artist.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille recently opened up about her life and her relationship with Rob Gronkowski in a issue of The Improper Bostonian. Inside the pages of the magazine, Kostek says she was very lucky to have grown up in a very supportive and positive household, revealing that her mother is driving force behind her positive spirit.

“Luckily, I grew up in a very supportive household. My mom is my biggest inspiration. I grew up in a home without a scale. But I had always been involved in things that relied partially on the way that I looked, whether it was as a dancer, or a cheerleader, or TV hosting, and eventually modeling. I’m very well aware that I hold myself to a high standard for beauty, but at the end of the day, everyone has their issues,” Camille revealed.

Fans can keep up with Camille Kostek’s life, relationship with Rob Gronkowski, latest projects and see her sexy photographs by following her on Instagram.